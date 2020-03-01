Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland came into his postgame press conference dealing compliments left, right and center.
It'd be reasonable to expect that after Howland's team beat Missouri twice this year — once by a 72-45 demolishing in Starkville, the other a gritty 67-63 win in Columbia on Saturday — he wouldn't have much praise to give. But Howland was high on the Tigers' talent.
Of the players he praised, there were the obvious ones of guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith.
"I think Dru Smith's so good, and the way that Pinson's been playing, I mean, just incredible," Howland said.
But there was one comment in particular that Tiger fans have been waiting to hear for two seasons now.
Howland thinks Missouri has NCAA Tournament potential next season.
"They'll be in the NCAA Tournament next year," Howland said of Missouri. "They've got everybody back but Reed (Nikko), and they're really, really tough now."
But the Tigers can't teleport to the 2020-21 season quite yet. There's still a week of this year's regular season, the Southeastern Conference Tournament and a possible postseason tournament to play for.
A question remains, then, as the Tigers' season dwindles to a close. With the resume Missouri has (14-15 overall, 6-10 SEC), is there a competition out there that will offer Missouri a bid?
The Missourian examined the Tigers' chances to qualify for every eligible postseason tournament for this current season, no matter the reputation or realistic hope the Tigers have to make the cut:
NCAA Tournament
Unless there's an SEC Tournament run of historic proportions upcoming, it's safe to say Missouri is not getting an invite to The Big Dance.
Though the Tigers' best wins this season are against strong competition — Illinois, Auburn and Florida are all almost certainly tourney teams, with Arkansas on the bubble to get in as well — slip-ups just came far too frequently for there to be any consideration for Missouri in the field.
As much as there were the aforementioned quality wins, there were memorable losses to go along with them. Competitive defeats to likely tourney teams LSU, Xavier and Butler stung, but no SEC road wins until Feb. 26 didn't help Missouri's cause, either.
And of course, there's one loss in particular that many would consider unforgivable. That was Missouri's infamous 68-60 home defeat to Charleston Southern on Dec. 3. The Buccaneers have used that momentum boost to an eight-place finish in the Big South.
That being said, if Missouri wants to pull off the improbable and secure the SEC's automatic bid to March Madness by winning the conference tournament, it can look to a fellow league school for inspiration.
In 2008, Georgia, who entered the SEC Tournament 13-16 overall with a 4-12 league record, won four games in four days to shock the nation and secure the SEC's ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The No. 14 seed Bulldogs were promptly eliminated by No. 3 seed Xavier in the first round, but the fact Georgia was even playing late March basketball in the first place was a monumental achievement.
With Missouri regaining the services of Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith, both of which missed significant portions of the SEC schedule with injuries, perhaps the Tigers can take some inspiration from that Georgia team of 12 seasons ago.
National Invitation Tournament (NIT)
The next logical step down from the NCAA Tournament, the NIT, seems like a more likely place for Missouri to end up . However, the Tigers currently look like long shots.
Why? Again, Missouri is plagued with the problem of simply having too many losses.
Over the past three seasons, SEC teams invited to the NIT have had no more than 15 losses on their schedules . Going on that recent history alone, 15-loss Missouri wouldn't be considered for a bid even if the Tigers were to make a run to and eventually lose in the SEC Tournament title game.
Jeff Williams, the Associate Director of Media Coordination and Statistics for the NCAA, shed some light on the NIT's selection process and what the outlook is for a team like the Tigers in an interview with the Missourian last week. Deciding who receives bids isn't much different than how the NCAA committee does it, he said.
"The NIT committee is going to be having the same conversation," Williams said. "They're going to look at their NET rankings, they're going to look at how many quality wins they have, are there blemishes on their resume, bad losses, that sort of thing. There's a lot that goes into it."
Missouri's chances for the NIT are hard to pin down. NIT ballots are kept secret, while Williams clarified that the NIT committee doesn't know who the NCAA committee is taking until very late in the selection process.
But when going by NET rankings things don't look good for Missouri. The two teams in the 2019 NIT field from the SEC, Alabama and Arkansas, had NET rankings of 59th and 65th, respectively. The Tigers' NET rank as of Sunday? 91st.
"There's certainly nothing in place that's codified," Williams said. "But ultimately, the idea is that the NIT committee is selecting the best of the teams that don't make the NCAA Tournament. It's purely based on what you've done this season and completely based on their results and their performance for the current season."
College Basketball Invitational (CBI)
The least-known option of postseason tournaments that Missouri is eligible for, the CBI, seems like it'd be the most likely option.
But before that happens, two questions still stand out: One, what even is the CBI? And two, would Missouri even accept a bid?
Beginning in 2008, the CBI is a postseason tournament that offers an outlet for teams that haven't qualified for the NCAA or NIT Tournaments to play postseason basketball. The CBI committee selects 16 teams to play in a single-elimination format until the championship round, where the final two teams square off in a best-of-three series.
The field is overwhelmingly dominated by mid-major and smaller conference teams, though Power Five teams occasionally participate. Ray Cella, the director of media relations for Gazelle Group, the event producer of the CBI, said that teams that hover around the .500 mark are often teams the CBI targets for selection.
"It's just an opportunity for teams to play meaningful basketball at the end of the season," Cella said. "If you ask any coach in the country, when their season is over (and you) ask them what their players are doing, they're in the gym playing basketball. So, why not continue to play basketball?"
Missouri's record of just under .500 makes it a prime candidate, but few major schools actually accept offers from the CBI.
West Virginia was the lone Power Five school to play in last year's CBI, while no such teams competed in the 2018 tournament. Power Five teams, such as Oregon in 2011 and Pittsburgh in 2012, have competed in and won the tournament in the past. Cella said that many coaches simply just tell the committee that they want to move on preparing for next season.
There's also a major financial catch. According to reporting from the Charleston Gazette-Mail, host teams pay the CBI $40,000 to host the first two rounds of the tournament, with the CBI taking the home team's gate revenue after that point. Not only do schools evaluate the CBI's pedigree, but they also take their monetary situation into account before accepting a bid.
"I don't think I can sell anybody on continuing to play if they don't want to play," Cella said. "They have to want to play, we can just point out why playing with us is a good idea. And I think that any team that's been through (the CBI), no matter what level, they come out saying that they had a good experience. Even if they lost the first game or they went to the championship game."