Missouri’s Kaleb Brown, middle, pushes back against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Terrance Thompson on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers faces Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. 

 Shane Palma/Missourian

Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.

