Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.
The Delta Devils (1-5) from Itta, Mississippi are led by George Ivory, who is in his first season with the program as head coach. Ivory is no stranger to Mississippi Valley State or the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He began his coaching career as an assistant for Jackson State’s women’s team before bouncing around from the Delta Devils to Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Grambling State’s men’s teams as an assistant. His first heading coaching experience came at Arkansas Pine-Bluff from 2008 to 2021 where he went 140-269 (116-115 in the SWAC) and made a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2010.
Fortunately for the Tigers, Mississippi Valley State has struggled to score so far. The Delta Devils' only game scoring more than 55 points came in its lone win against North Alabama in a 76-68 victory Friday. Prior to that, they dropped their first matchup to No. 5 Baylor 117-53 November 7th. In the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii, the Delta Devils fell 72-54, 80-51 and 60-52 to Hawaii, Yale and Eastern Washington, respectively.
On the court, the Delta Devils are led by Terry Collins. Collins is currently averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds through 5 games. The senior from Kenner, Louisiana scored 27 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists Friday. Danny Washington scored 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting including 4-from-7 from 3 in the Delta Devils' winning effort.
Despite picking up its first win, Mississippi Valley State’s struggles has the program ranked towards the bottom of the advanced analytical rankings. The team ranks 362 of 363 team in the 2023 Pomeroy (KenPom) rankings, 253rd in college basketball reference’s in SRS rankings and last in ESPN’s men's college basketball power index.
While the Delta Devils may not be the most challenging matchup for the Tigers, Missouri coach Dennis Gates still alluded to the fact that he wants fans to show up every game.
“We're still in the infancy stages of building our program. We need our fans here each and every night,” Gates said in the postgame press conference following the SIUE game. “We need our environment to be electric and I want to thank them without a doubt.”