Missouri men’s basketball entered this week’s Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City with high expectations. The Tigers sported a 4-1 record after cruising to relatively easy wins against mid-major opponents, with their only defeat coming in overtime at Xavier — hardly a bad loss.
But after an 0-2 showing in Kansas City, the picture looks a lot less rosy. Missouri lost to Butler and Oklahoma in back-to-back days in games that looked largely the same: Missouri fell behind early, and despite playing better in the second half, the early deficits proved too much to overcome.
Cuonzo Martin’s team now sits at 4-3 overall, but are an alarming 0-3 against high-major opponents, something that could come back to haunt the Tigers come Selection Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from Missouri’s disappointing week:
1. Slow starts are crippling the Tigers
The numbers don’t lie: Missouri’s slow starts are officially a major concern.
The Tigers fell behind 15-3 against Butler and 23-10 against Oklahoma before either opponent missed a shot.
Against its three high-major opponents, Missouri trailed by 18, 18, and 15 points during the first half. In those three games, the Tigers were outscored by a combined 31 points in the first half and shot a paltry 34% from the field and just 22% from 3-point range.
While Missouri recovered to outscore its opponents by a combined 4 points in the second half, those early deficits put it a bit too far behind.
“Defensively, you have to play from start to finish,” Martin said after the loss to Oklahoma. “We dig ourselves a hole defensively and all of a sudden say, ‘Let’s play some defense.’ It’s too hard against teams that score the ball.”
2. Missouri’s defense comes down to earth
Missouri entered the week as the seventh-ranked defense in the country, according to KenPom. After giving up 63 and 77 points to Butler and Oklahoma, respectively, the Tiger defense plunged to 22nd.
It is clear now that Missouri’s early defensive metrics were inflated by home wins against mid majors. Missouri allowed 67.66 ppg against its three high-major opponents while clamping up against mid-major foes, holding them to an impressive 51.5 points per game.
In particular, the Tigers struggled to defend pick-and-pop actions in both the games this week. Missouri defenders consistently doubled the ball-handler and left the screener open for easy 3s. Both opponents made the Tigers pay. Oklahoma’s Brady Manek went 4-for-4 from 3 over the game’s first four minutes, while Butler’s Sean McDermott and Bryce Golden combined for three 3s in four minutes, helping build an early 15-3 lead.
Missouri’s problem with stretch bigs has not gone unnoticed by Martin, even leading him to contemplate adjusting from his typical man-to-man principles.
“I think tonight, you possibly look at playing a zone,” Martin said. “If teams are smaller with five guys that can make plays, that puts your fives in such a tough position if you’re trying to defend like that.”
3. Missouri’s 3-point shooting takes a small step forward
Three-point shooting has been a bugaboo for Missouri early on and while the problem remains, there were some signs of encouragement in Kansas City.
Over two games, Missouri shot 28% from deep, a slight improvement from its 26% mark entering the tournament. But the real positive was Torrence Watson, who shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc against Oklahoma, scoring a season-high 11 points. The sophomore sharpshooter has been struggling with his shot to start the season, shooting a miserable 17% entering Monday’s game.
Missouri’s offense is at its best with Jeremiah Tilmon drawing double teams in the post and kicking the ball out to open shooters. So far this season, those shooters just haven’t made shots. If Watson can regain the mojo he had during his hot stretch to end SEC play last season, it will be huge for this team.
While not the best off the dribble, Watson is a capable defender and if his shot his right, he offers the Tigers a higher ceiling than any of Martin’s other options on the wing.
4. Tilmon remains frustrating
This is less something we learned this week and more of a continuation of a three-season trend.
There is no doubt about it: Missouri basketball is at its best when Tilmon is on the floor.
The junior center dominated in the second half against Oklahoma, and was the driving force behind Missouri’s run to cut Oklahoma’s once 18-point lead down to one. Tilmon, who scored 13 points against the Sooners, practically can’t be single-guarded in the post, and he showed off his arsenal of spin dunks, post hooks and lob finishes in the second half Tuesday.
The problem, as it‘s been his entire career, is staying out of foul trouble. Tilmon’s foul trouble kept him out for most of the first half against Xavier, and limited him to just 17 minutes against Butler, a game in which he failed to score.
“I think everybody in here has seen what Jeremiah can do,” Watson said. “I think he’s just got to stay on the floor. Sometimes it’s hard for him to get a groove when he’s on the floor, off the floor, playing two minutes here, two minutes there. I think he did a better job of not fouling today and then hopefully (he can) keep that going.”
As Tilmon goes, so do the Tigers. This week was the latest example of that frustrating reality.
5. Missed opportunities in nonconference play
Missouri has had three opportunities to pick up a Q1 nonconference win and has come up short all three times.
The Tigers entered the season projected as a bubble team. and every Q1 win they get inches them closer to the NCAA Tournament field. Dropping to 0-3 against high-major teams in the nonconference is alarming, especially with a disappointing start across the SEC lowering chances for marquee wins during conference play.
Martin’s team still has some big nonconference games remaining — at Temple, Braggin’ Rights against Illinois and at West Virginia in January — but has ratcheted up the pressure to win those games with a poor start to nonconference play.
Missouri will look to get back on track at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it plays host to Charleston Southern at Mizzou Arena.