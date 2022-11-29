Missouri men's basketball coach, Dennis Gates, center, talks to senior Kobe

Missouri men’s basketball coach, Dennis Gates, center, talks to senior Kobe Brown, left, Tuesday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Brown had six points and four rebounds in the game.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

A trip to Charles Koch Arena was never going to be easy for Missouri. But in the end the Tigers prevailed for an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State on Tuesday.

After being down by as much as 10 in the second half, the Tigers clawed their way back in an atmosphere that Missouri coach Dennis Gates described as “second to none.” Despite being held to 42% shooting — including 21% from behind the arc — Missouri prevailed to improve to 8-0 on the year.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

