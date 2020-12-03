In an unprecedented season in college basketball, surprising results are as prevalent as ever. After one week, it looks like hoops fans can buckle in for a crazy ride, especially in the Southeastern Conference.
In a normal year, the results of two or three games might not mean much. However, with games being canceled and postponed every day and teams playing fewer than the usual 30-plus games, each matchup holds significant weight.
For instance, Missouri worked to secure a matchup with No. 21 Oregon, a team that looked to be stronger on paper. However, the Tigers dismantled the Ducks 83-75 on Wednesday, leading most of the way and winning convincingly.
So far, Missouri's victory in Omaha, Nebraska, stands as the strongest win of any team in the SEC, according to KenPom rankings. The Ducks were ranked 17th by KenPom entering Wednesday's game. The next highest-ranking team another SEC school defeated was No. 64 Providence, which lost to Alabama 88-71.
The lack of strong nonconference games and preseason tournaments due to scheduling changes play a factor in this. While the season is very much in an early stage, other SEC schools have taken advantage of weak nonconference schedules to bolster their records.
Impressive records, underwhelming opponents
With the loss of star guard Anthony Edwards to the NBA, Georgia (2-0) was considered an afterthought in a deep SEC pool. Even with Edwards last season, Georgia likely would've missed the NCAA Tournament barring an improbable run in the SEC Tournament.
While the Bulldogs are undefeated with victories over Florida A&M and North Georgia, this likely won't mean much as the season progresses and the level of competition strengthens.
The same can be said for Texas A&M (2-0), which has been one of the sloppiest teams in the country. The Aggies rank 246th in turnover percentage according to KenPom.
Arkansas (3-0) came into the season viewed as a fringe NCAA Tournament team that could give fellow SEC teams trouble. So far, the Razorbacks have looked the part, playing efficient basketball under coach Eric Musselman, but they've yet to play an opponent near their skill level. Arkansas' biggest nonconference test comes Tuesday against Tulsa and former Missouri coach Frank Haith.
While these schools have handled their matchups against smaller programs, other SEC teams have struggled against quality opponents.
Underachievers
Kentucky (1-2) recruits some of the best young players in the nation year in and year out. The Wildcats have one of the strongest nonconference schedules nationally as coach John Calipari looks to test his freshmen ahead of SEC play.
However, Kentucky struggled against Richmond at home, losing 76-64, and then lost a close matchup to No. 7 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.
Kentucky has looked like one of the most abysmal shooting teams in the country, making just 19.1% of its threes . Unless Calipari's team can right the ship, the Wildcats may struggle once SEC play commences.
Unlike Kentucky, LSU and Alabama have started the season off well, but each has a blemish on its record inflicted by a quality opponent.
LSU (2-1) suffered its first loss at the hands of Saint Louis, 85-81 on Saturday. The Tigers shot the ball well, but couldn't stop Javonte Perkins, who led all scorers with 32 points. The Billikens are no easy matchup, having been picked in preseason to finish second in the Atlantic 10 Conference. LSU coach Will Wade's squad has been impressive, ranking fifth in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom.
Alabama (3-1) didn't look quite as impressive in its 82-64 loss to Stanford on Monday. The Cardinal returned four starters from a 20-win team last season, and their depth gave the Crimson Tide issues as four players scored in double digits. Alabama will have more quality nonconference matchups ahead, most notably against No. 10 Houston on Dec. 19.
The unknowns
Tabbed by many experts as the best team in the conference, Tennessee has yet to take the court after pausing team activities because of COVID-19 cases within the program. Volunteer fans will have to wait to see their team until at least Wednesday, when Tennessee is slated to host Tennessee-Martin.
Coach Rick Barnes returns a young roster with just two returning seniors in Yves Pons and John Fulkerson. If there's any team that desperately needs game reps ahead of conference play, it might be Tennessee.
Ole Miss has also yet to play a game this season. The Rebels are slated to play Jackson State on Dec. 10.
Early verdict
While there is much more basketball to be played, Missouri looks to be one of the most promising teams in the SEC. The Tigers' win over No. 21 Oregon shows that they can compete with high-level programs. Missouri isn't done with playing difficult nonconference matchups, either. The Tigers host No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 12 in this year's edition of Braggin' Rights. The Illini (3-1) suffered their lone loss at the hands of No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday, 82-69.