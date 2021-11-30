We’re one month into the college basketball season and it seems like every day a new team is getting upset. As preseason predictions begin to fall apart, fans are beginning to experience their first reality check.
Missouri men’s basketball has struggled in the first month, compiling a 4-3 record that includes a blowout loss to Kansas City at home. According to the KenPom rankings, the Tigers rank 127th nationally, which ranks second-worst in the Southeastern Conference.
Some fellow conference teams have shown their dominance so far while others have shown vulnerabilities that could be later exposed. From what we’ve seen in the first month of action — despite probably not being favored in many games — Missouri has a chance to steal some conference victories and find a place within the middle of the standings. Here’s what we know about every team so far and how they match up against the Tigers.
Florida (10) 6-0
Picked to finish in the middle of the conference, the Gators have exceeded expectations in just the first month. Beating in-state rival Florida State — which blew Missouri out — and picking up wins against Ohio State and California in the Fort Myers Tip-Off allow UF to make a serious case to win the SEC.
Colin Castleton — a 6-foot-11 forward — has been the difference maker for Florida. His average of 10 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a game demonstrate his ability to control the paint. Given that Missouri is undersized, the Feb. 2 meeting in Columbia could be a matchup nightmare, and the paint presence could force the Tigers to shoot outside, which they have struggled at so far.
Before the Gators hit conference play, they still play Oklahoma on the road, and two neutral-site games against Maryland (Brooklyn, NY) and South Florida (Sunrise, Fla). If Florida continues to play consistently, it will not only be a serious contender for the conference title, but the national title.
Kentucky (13) 6-1
Despite bouncing back from the opening-night loss to Duke by winning their next six games, the Wildcats haven’t really proven themselves yet. KenPom ranks their strength of schedule at 342nd, as none of those games have been played outside Rupp Arena. However, considering the usual drastic makeover of Kentucky’s roster, the blowout victories have helped build chemistry, especially on offense. Averaging 83.6 points a game, the Wildcats rank second in the SEC.
Coach John Calipari leads a well-balanced scoring approach with four players averaging double-digit numbers. However, it is the individual performances in the other stats aside from scoring that make the difference. Sahvir Wheeler — while averaging 11.1 points — has 8.7 assists a game, which leads the SEC. Oscar Tshiebwe is dominating the paint, leading the country with 16 rebounds a game.
While Missouri may be able to fend off Kentucky’s scoring with its strong defense across the roster, Tshiebwe poses a threat to erase any second-chance opportunities. The conference-opener Dec. 29 in Lexington may turn ugly if Missouri has a bad shooting night.
In the last three games of nonconference, UK takes on Notre Dame, Ohio State and in-state rival Louisville. The slate of formidable opponents should give enough evidence to determine if the Wildcats are what they were hyped up to be.
Alabama (15) 6-1
Alabama is continuing to play its style of up-tempo scoring basketball. Averaging 85.7 points a game, it ranks first in conference play and 11th nationally. Despite a stretch at the ESPN Events Classic with an upset loss to Iona and a close game against Drake, a 96-64 blowout win over Miami to end the tournament proved that the Crimson Tide are still an offensive juggernaut.
Led by Jaden Shackelford — whose 18 points a game ranks second in the SEC — the Crimson Tide have mastered the skill of getting a defensive rebound and turning it into points quickly. Considering that Missouri plays Alabama twice this season, it is reasonable to believe that the Tigers’ half-court defense won’t be enough to slow the Tide down offensively in either game. The Tide will be a tough matchup for the Tigers.
On Dec. 4, Alabama squares off against No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle. The Crimson Tide will be underdogs in the matchup, but a good showing against the Bulldogs can put Nate Oats’ squad to the top of conference recognition.
LSU (17) 7-0
While starting the season unbeaten, LSU hasn’t played a ranked team yet. With wins at home against Liberty (which will play Missouri on Dec. 2) and Belmont, along with tournament wins against Penn State and Wake Forest, the Tigers proved they can score. Without playing much competition in December, LSU can easily be an overhyped team once conference play arrives.
As a team, LSU averages 81.4 points , led by senior Darius Days (16.6). Missouri-transfer Xavier Pinson is playing a key role in running the offense, averaging five assists a game. The lone matchup in February in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will be a tough, but winnable game for MU. If Missouri can slow LSU down enough to get it out of its offensive element, it may be enough to steal a road victory.
Tennessee (18) 4-1
After getting blown out by Villanova, Tennesee responded the next day by beating North Carolina 89-72. Picked to finish fourth in the conference, coach Rick Barnes has the Volunteers to contend for another conference title. However, in December, Tennesee will be put to the test, playing Colorado on the road, Texas Tech in New York, in-state rival Memphis and No. 11 Arizona. After a very competitive month, one can safely assume the Volunteers will be hungry for conference play.
Similar to last season, the key indicator of Missouri’s chances against Tennessee is turnovers. When the Tigers beat the Volunteers, they had 11 turnovers. When Tennessee won, MU had 21 turnovers. If Missouri can put together a clean performance in the Feb. 22 game in Columbia, it may help the Tigers sneak out a solid conference victory.
Auburn (19) 5-1
Coach Bruce Pearl’s team has shown it can win in low-scoring and high-scoring games. Auburn’s lone loss of the season comes from UConn, which beat the Tigers 115-109 in a double-overtime thriller. Auburn followed the loss with wins against Loyola Chicago and Syracuse at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Tigers will have a relatively easy December competition-wise.
The scoring duo of Jabari Smith (16.3 ppg) and K.D. Johnson (15.7 ppg) have showcased how hard it is to stop the Auburn offensive attack. Smith, a 6-10 freshman, is making a strong case for Freshmen of the Year. For the Jan. 25 game, Missouri will need Keita or Wilmore to step up defensively in order to have a chance.
Arkansas (25) 6-0
Despite being unbeaten, the inability to blow teams out is the reason the Razorbacks rank below six other SEC teams. Lesser opponents — Mercer, Northern Iowa, Penn — have had Arkansas on the ropes into the second half. Nonetheless, the Razorbacks won the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City by beating Cincinnati and Kansas State, proving they are still among the top teams contending in the SEC.
Leading the conference, senior guard JD Notae averages 19.5 points . He also adds three steals a game, which is second in the SEC. Notae is a player who has the ability to take over a game, which may prove fatal to MU in the two games they play each other. Given that Missouri has let players like Tyson Etienne or Evan Gilyard II take control of the game before, it makes it probable that Notae can do the same.
Mississippi State (41) 5-1
While starting the first couple of weeks beating smaller opponents at home, the Bulldogs’ recent tournament performance in the Bahamas showed their true ability against better teams. Losing to Louisville and then beating Richmond in overtime, Mississippi State has looked good, but definitely vulnerable. In upcoming games against Minnesota and Colorado State, we should expect to get a better idea of how good the Bulldogs will be.
Currently, Mississippi State has five players averaging double-digit scoring. The team shoots 49%, mostly due to the Bulldogs getting steals and blocks and turning those into easy transition layups. The Jan. 5 and Feb. 19 games against Missouri will probably have the Bulldogs favored, but a clean offensive performance with good defense can give the Tigers a win.
Texas A&M (63) 6-1
It took two overtimes for Texas A&M to beat Abilene Christian 81-80 in the second game of the season. The questionable performance led many to believe that the Aggies won’t be competitive again in the SEC. However, despite an opening-round loss in the Jim Maui Invitational to Wisconsin, Texas A&M followed it up by beating Notre Dame and Butler in close games. And while the Aggies aren’t expected to be contenders, many believe they can finish in the middle of the standings.
Like Missouri, Texas A&M doesn’t score much. Just ahead of the Tigers’ 68.9 points per game, the Aggies’ 70.3 points ranks third to last in the conference. Coach Buzz Williams believes in the half-court tempo and slowing the pace down, which allowed them to grind out wins against Notre Dame and Butler. If Missouri wants to win either game against the Aggies, it will need to play fast basketball and not allow Texas A&M to slow down the pace.
Vanderbilt (64) 5-1
From scoring 37 points in a loss to VCU to beating Pittsburgh on the road by 16, the Commodores have been a wild card so far this season. Led by star guard Scottie Pippen Jr. and forward Jordan Wright, Vandy is expecting to show improvements this season. After the next three games against SMU, Temple and Loyola Chicago, Vanderbilt fans will have a better idea of their team.
Wright and Pippen Jr. average 30 points a game combined, which takes up a bulk of Vanderbilt’s 71.2 points a game. A Feb. 8 matchup in Nashville, Tennessee, will be competitive between the Commodores and the Tigers. With Missouri being able to matchup well defensively against Vandy, there is a good chance the Tigers can get the road conference win.
Ole Miss (72) 4-2
The Rebels sit at the bottom of the conference with losses to Boise State and Marquette and no wins to put on a resume. In November, KenPom ranked their strength of schedule at 347th. With Memphis and Dayton on the schedule in December, it gives the Rebels a chance to get a confidence-boosting victory or two before conference play.
In Ole Miss’ loss to Boise State, the Rebels showed how vulnerable they can be on offense at times with poor shooting. Very similar to Missouri’s struggles this season, both games between the two sides should prove to be grind-it-out type of games. It is probable that whoever has the most consistent scoring performance throughout the game will win.
South Carolina (86) 5-1
Picked in the preseason to finish second-to-last in the SEC, the 66-62 loss to Princeton certainly backs up the prediction. With five wins, all against mid-major schools, the Gamecocks will see a more-competitive December with games against Georgetown, Florida State and Clemson.
However, in his first game back from suspension, Keyshawn Bryant scored 17 points in just 21 minutes against Rider. The addition of Bryant may prove to be a spark that the Gamecocks need to be competitive in the SEC this season. The March 1 matchup in South Carolina may be tougher than MU fans would like because of the Gamecocks’ successful ability to grind games out so far this season.
Georgia (172) 2-5
To be fair, the Bulldogs have played a tougher nonconference schedule than most, ranking 121st in strength of schedule according to KenPom. However, the team picked to finish last in the SEC is certainly living up to the low expectations. The Dawgs already have played — and lost to — Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Northwestern, and has to play Memphis on Dec. 1 before playing lesser opponents to finish out nonconference play. Although, those lesser opponents may not be automatic wins considering the Bulldogs’ loss to Wofford.
In the season finale March 5, the Bulldogs will visit Mizzou Arena. With both teams going through similar rebuilds because of the transfer portal, it will most likely not be a very important game. Considering that the Bulldogs are statistically ranking at the bottom, if not last, in a lot of categories, this should be a winnable game for MU.