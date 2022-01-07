The Whitten family has contributed a $5.2 million donation as a men’s basketball endowment to MU athletics. The purpose of the donation is to recognize Dorothy D. and Charles E. Whitten Jr. for their contributions to the university. Because of the endowment, the men’s basketball coach will now be known officially as the “Dorothy D. and Charles E. Whitten, Jr. Men’s Basketball Head Coach,” a news release said.
The release said the endowment recognizes “two extraordinary individuals, who were exemplary parents, coaches, teachers, mentors, sponsors and role models for so many in their beloved home state of Missouri.” It will “enhance the student-athlete experience for men’s basketball players,” the release said.
The family was honored during the Missouri-Alabama game Saturday afternoon.
“The Whittens are the epitome of grit and grace that defines great coaches and teams,” MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in the release. “We are so appreciative of their passion for Mizzou and the Tigers and their desire to leave a legacy for their family to be able to grasp the impact they had on our University and community.”
The family hopes the men’s basketball coach will “create an environment reflective of what defined their lives – a true love and concern for the well-being of those they interacted with in all aspects of life,” the release said.