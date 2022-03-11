TAMPA, Fla. — The seemingly inevitable has happened.
Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin won't return next season, ending a chaotic five-year tenure with a whimper after a start of promise. Taking over an MU program that was the consensus worst high-power conference team in the country was never going to be a simple task, and Martin earned two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Unfortunately for him and Tigers fans, that initial spark of landing then-five-star recruit Michael Porter Jr. five years ago ended with Martin’s worst season in Power Five basketball.
It’s a difficult task for anyone to take. Missouri hasn’t been among the best in men’s college basketball in over a decade — and even then, the Tigers were bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by 15-seed Norfolk State. There was a small glimpse last season when the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, but that ended in capitulation and another first-round tournament exit.
Following Martin’s up and down tenure at Missouri won’t be an easy task. Bringing the Tigers back to national prominence will be even harder.
But MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has been in this position before. In 2018, she watched on as South Dakota State lost to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Her Rebels weren’t in the tournament that season, and she was “bitter” about that, according to the Las Vegas Sun.
But something about that South Dakota State team stuck out to her. The way it played stood out.
Which coach had the Jackrabbits performing that well?
T.J. Otzelberger.
Reed-Francois wrote his name on a list. She always keeps a list. She put it in a drawer for safe keeping, and there it remained until UNLV had a coaching search.
The list came out. After some deliberation, as the story goes, Otzelberger eventually joined Reed-Francois in Las Vegas.
Otzelberger took the reins at Iowa State this season after the Cyclones finished a dismal 2-22 before he arrived in Ames, Iowa. Given his team’s 20-13 record, including a 67-50 win over Martin’s Tigers on Jan. 29, it would appear that Reed-Francois’ list has its merit.
But who’s on that list for the new opening at Missouri?
It’s hard to say.
Reed-Francois went to great lengths to ensure few could track her down when hiring Otzelberger at UNLV and will likely be doing the same now. She may have already made some of the initial steps.
Sports Illustrated reported that some of the names included in an early list include North Texas' Grant McCasland, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang and Drake's Darian DeVries. Here's some insight into their resumes, as well as those of a few other potential candidates.
McCasland
North Texas has been a force in Conference USA for years, and McCasland is no small part of that. It should be no surprise to see his name linked to high-power conference teams, especially now that jobs are opening up.
The Mean Green appear to be well on their way to another NCAA Tournament this season and are the favorites for the Conference USA title, so the merit is there.
DeVries
DeVries led Drake to the NCAA Tournament last season and the Missouri Valley Tournament final March 6. While the Bulldogs likely won't see their names called on Selection Sunday, there is reason to see why DeVries is being linked to big jobs.
Over the course of four seasons at Drake, he boasts a record of 133-94.
Tang
Tang, an assistant head coach at Baylor, has been highly touted as a potential head coach for quite some time. He has been key to Baylor's success, including last season's national title.
Should he be enticed to join Baylor's former Big 12 rivals, he would be well prepared .
Todd Golden, San Francisco
San Francisco started the season on fire at 10-0, making headlines nationally. The reason? Todd Golden.
He won’t, or at least shouldn’t be, at San Francisco much longer. He has everything it takes to succeed at a high-major program. He can recruit. He is a great Xs and Os coach. He has high-major experience, serving as an assistant to Bruce Pearl at Auburn.
Golden’s Dons finished the season 24-10 before likely receiving an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. Throughout the season, they were around the Top 25, though never quite broke in.
Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State
A nobody at a Division II school? No.
Hiring Ben McCollum would come with serious reservations after the disaster that was the Kim Anderson hire in 2014. There are few, if any, coaches who can make the jump from Division II to high-power basketball a seamless transition.
But if there is anyone who could, it's McCollum.
Northwest Missouri State is a Division II powerhouse and has been for years. His Bearcats play ridiculously good basketball, evidenced by his three national titles in five years. Northwest Missouri also had the highest offensive efficiency that Synergy had ever recorded in 2019-20 at 114.6.
In comparison, the best Division I program in Synergy’s 18 years was Villanova in 2017-18 at 110, according to The Athletic.
McCollum was touted as one of the best Xs and Os coaches in the country by Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams at a coaching seminar over the summer.
McCollum is an impressive coach. Some believe he’ll be in the NBA eventually. If that happens and he is pried away from under Missouri’s nose, it may well be up there with missing out on Bill Self and John Calipari as botched coaching calls for the Tigers.
There are some reservations to this potential hiring. Obviously the jump from Division II to Division I is not an easy one. Just ask Anderson. It may be unlikely that Missouri will go for a Division II hire after the disaster that was the Anderson years.
Kevin Kruger, UNLV
This one makes some sense. Kruger is highly regarded as a solid young coach and finished his first season as a head coach at UNLV 18-14 after serving as an assistant for two seasons.
The kicker?
He was promoted to head coach by Reed-Francois before she left Las Vegas for Columbia.
Kruger has had marginal success. The Rebels bowed out in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament to Wyoming but finished above .500. The MWC is touted as one of the top mid-major conferences in the country, so Kruger's success there is nothing to scoff at.
Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
It is very unlikely that Williams will leave A&M. He is in good standing with the athletic department and could be in the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday comes around.
But he has to be included because of his ties to Reed-Francois. The pair worked closely when they were both at Virginia Tech, so the relationship is there.
In the unlikely scenario that sees Williams leave A&M, he could land in Columbia.
Sean Miller, former Arizona coach
Someone like Miller should be in coaching. He's too good of a coach not to be in the game. The ethics behind why he isn't in the game are obviously a cause for concern, but he is a good enough coach to get on the phone.
He built Arizona into a top-tier team. He could do the same at Missouri.
Kim English, George Mason
Ah, the potential nostalgia hire.
It’s no secret that Kim English is a popular man in Columbia from his playing days at Missouri. It’s also no secret that many fans have made English their dream coach on social media.
The question is whether English is ready for the step up or not. He’s regarded as one of the brightest coaching prospects in men’s college basketball for a reason. He clearly has potential.
His George Mason team showed flashes of that, starting 4-0 and receiving a vote for the AP Top 25. But the Patriots also showed inconsistency, dropping five games in a row and never getting another look from AP voters. George Mason finished the regular season 14-15.
In stretches, the Patriots looked great, as though they could compete with anyone in the country. In other stretches, they looked as though they couldn’t hit a shot to save their lives.
English is a young coach, and one with a bright future. Whether that immediate future is with Missouri or in the SEC remains to be seen. Whether he is ready for the jump to a high-major coaching position at this current time is very much up for debate.
One thing's for sure — he would immediately be a fan favorite.
Niko Medved, Colorado State
Colorado State has established itself as one of the premier mid-major programs in the country in recent years. Medved joining the Rams only added to that.
Colorado State was among the last teams to be undefeated this season before dropping a game at San Diego State off a COVID-19 pause. The Rams are a major threat to win the Mountain West and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
Jeff Linder, Wyoming
Wyoming was one of the surprise packages of the college basketball world this season. The Cowboys were picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West, but Linder and the Pokes finished fourth in one of the most competitive conferences in the country and were ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 at one point.
Linder built Wyoming’s program into what it is now, and this isn’t the first time he’s done so. He did the same thing at Northern Colorado and was a major figure as an assistant at Weber State when getting Damian Lillard to play there.
Missouri needs a program builder like Linder who can start from scratch and build something. When he first joined Wyoming, the Cowboys were under .500 and struggling, then he steadily built until they recorded more than 20 wins and were ranked for the first time since 1980.