Missouri men’s basketball center Jordan Wilmore entered the transfer portal Monday, after appearing in 13 games last season for the Tigers. Standing at 7-foot-3, Wilmore was the tallest player to ever play for Missouri men’s basketball.
The Laurel, Maryland, product had a career-high 11 points against Northern Illinois on Nov. 18. A back injury kept Wilmore out of Missouri’s last 18 games of the season. He finished the season averaging two points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Wilmore is the fourth player to decide to transfer since Cuonzo Martin was fired after the end of this last season. The center joins freshmen duo Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile and senior Javon Pickett in the portal.
New coach Dennis Gates now has three available scholarship positions on his roster, should none of the players in the portal opt to return to MU.