Win with Honor: Tigers top Mississippi State in overtime

Missouri fans were honored.
Specifically the ones who saw Missouri guard Nick Honor make the first and last shots of overtime against Mississippi State on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.
Honor drilled a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing with seven seconds remaining in the five-minute extra period to propel the Tigers to a 66-64 win over the Bulldogs.
Honor finished with 10 points just three days after he failed to make a shot in Missouri’s previous game against Texas A&M.
“I think it’s those times when you’re not able to hit shots that makes it that much better,” Honor said. “Kind of like ‘OK, so I’ve really been shooting to my capability.’ Just staying with the work, and then eventually, something will happen.”
While the Tigers (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) did not have their typical high-scoring game, Missouri got contributions from across the board. Every MU player who played grabbed at least one rebound, and eight logged at least 10 minutes.
“My focus is this: Next man up,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “DeAndre Gholston didn’t give us the necessary, quality minutes, and Tre (Gomillion) was able to step up. I didn’t play Aidan Shaw tonight, but other guys were able to step up.”
Mohamed Diarra earned his first start of the season and helped limit star Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith on the glass. Gomillion played his most minutes all season and finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Smith did not remain quiet for the entire game, however. Mississippi State’s star did not tear up the Tigers like he did in Starkville, Mississippi, but he still finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He sunk two crucial free throws to send the game to overtime.
As Smith gained a foothold in the game, the matchup shifted back and forth throughout as both teams answered each other’s runs. Mississippi State went on a 6-0 run, and momentum seemed to swing in favor of the Bulldogs, who once again played stout defense to limit MU’s explosive scoring.
Then, it was the Tigers’ turn to put on the clamps.
Kobe Brown brought the crowd to its feet by dunking a lob from Honor after a Gomillion steal. Sean East II and Noah Carter then forced Smith to step out of bounds, turning the Bulldogs over. Brown hit a jumper to tie the game at 44 with 10:20 to play in regulation.
The Tigers’ defense kept them in the game when they weren’t scoring in bunches. MU forced seven first-half turnovers in addition to a ferocious block by D’Moi Hodge that led to a dunk in transition for Brown. Brown and Hodge led the Tigers in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
“You have to do what it takes,” Gates said. “You can’t live in the large sample size of the highlights all the time. I thought we had some highlights, and those highlights were met with some perseverance and some toughness that I thought our crowd responded to, and we were able to gather ourselves and get the lead.”
Brown said Monday that Mississippi State was a team that prefers to find looks inside the arc before it takes 3s. However, the Bulldogs showed a willingness to take the looks they got from 3 and kept themselves in the game by making 40% of their shots from beyond the arc in the first half.
While Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9) cooled off in the second half, the Bulldogs launched a physical battle inside the 3-point line. The Tigers matched MSU’s efforts in the post, racing to an early lead in the rebounding battle. MU continued to play strong defense, lulling the Bulldogs into several long possessions and forcing a shot clock violation with 10:32 left in the first half.
MU continued to show off its depth. Carter scored 10 points off the bench, and Mabor Majak was given more minutes when Diarra went to the bench with foul trouble. In his six minutes on the floor, Majak grabbed two offensive rebounds and looked strong on defense.
“Mabor Majak was a significant piece of the puzzle tonight, and he gave us two extra possessions, and I thought that was crucial,” Gates said.
MU’s balance on both ends helped the Tigers win just their second game without scoring more than 70 points against the team that handed MU its lowest point total so far this season. It took another moment of magic for another hard-earned conference victory, but MU’s 20th win has it in a much more hopeful position ahead of yet another road trip.
“It was a March feeling here in Mizzou Arena, and to get another Quad 1 win against one of the tough defensive teams in the conference is remarkable,” Gates said.
The Tigers next hit the road to take on Georgia at noon Saturday.