Fans will be more than happy if the Missouri men’s basketball team can pull off a similar performance on Saturdayto the last time it played Ole Miss.
The Tigers’ 78-53 win against the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, is their most dominant performance in conference play thus far.
A winnable matchup at Mizzou Arena couldn’t have come at a better time for MU. After beating Texas A&M on Saturday, the 70-62 defeat against Vanderbilt seemed to erased any momentum that was built against the Aggies.
With only eight games left in the regular season, Missouri doesn’t have much time left to make a jump in the conference standings. If MU wants to skip playing on the first day of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, then the second edition against the Rebels is essentially a must-win.
But the real question is: What type of teams are going to show up for both sides?
Missouri’s offense seems like it goes one of two ways. First is Kobe Brown being ball-dominant and using his aggression to not only get himself shots, but the rest of the team shots. This usually works for coach Cuonzo Martin.
The second option sees Brown not shooting much, forcing others to make plays on their own, often resulting in poor shooting percentages and low assists numbers. This method hasn’t won the Tigers very many games.
For example, Brown’s aggression against the Rebels not only allowed him to score 15 points, but led to a much more efficient offense from the entire team. MU finished with a season-high 63% shooting percentage and the 18 assists were the second most all season. Most importantly, it allowed the Tigers to opt not to shoot from outside the arc, where they struggle immensely. MU shot a season-low seven times from 3, making four.
Against Vanderbilt, Missouri experienced the second offensive pattern. Brown only put up five shots and found himself finishing with only nine points. As a result, ball movement suffered and MU settled for a lot of 3-pointers, going only 5 for 25. The Tigers had nine assists and shot 5-25 (20%) from deep against the Commodores.
While Missouri deals with its inconsistency on offense, the Rebels deal with inconsistency on defense.
In late January, the Rebels won three of five with wins over Florida, Kansas State and LSU. Arkansas won 64-55, and Florida beat the Rebels 62-57 in overtime Saturday. In those five games, though, Ole Miss held teams to an average of 61.6 points, which is a scary stat for MU fans, considering the Tigers average 66.1 points.
However, in its latest game, a loss against Alabama, Ole Miss gave up 97 points . While the Rebels have been good defensively, they have had a tendency to have absolute lapses in defense.
Considering both teams’ issues with consistency, the game is completely up for grabs. As Martin and his team try to dig themselves out of 12th place in the conference standings, they must take advantage of home games, especially home games against teams with a 3-8 conference record.