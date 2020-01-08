Missouri men’s basketball’s bread and butter — its defense — was both a blessing and a curse in Tuesday night’s 69-59 home SEC loss to Tennessee.
As the Volunteers are still adjusting to life without starting point guard Lamonte Turner, whose season ended Dec. 21 due to season-ending shoulder surgery, the Tigers exploited UT’s skittishness with the ball in its hands for a total of 21 turnovers.
But when the Vols did hold onto the ball, they capitalized. Tennessee’s percentages of 63.2% from 2 and 45.8% from 3 were both season-highs allowed by MU. Only six UT players scored, but all six scored in double figures.
Perhaps it’s just a one-game blip for one of the nation’s best defenses, scrambling to adjust with a starter of its own, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot), indefinitely out of the lineup. Perhaps it’s a matter that the Tigers have a glaring scoring issue; their 66.7 points per game average ranks 294th of 353 teams nationally, per College Basketball Reference.
Whatever it is, Missouri’s January slate of games is critical in its season and unforgiving in its nature. Coach Cuonzo Martin has got a job to do with the men he’s got.
“You have to work and continue to get better at finding ways to score the ball,” Martin said in the context of working offense without Tilmon. “You make subtle changes because you don’t have a consistent presence. Regardless of (Tilmon’s) stats on the floor, he comes with a reputation. You have to identify him on the floor ... there’s a scouting report, there’s a game plan how to go against him.”
So, what exactly lies ahead for Missouri in the next three weeks? Six games and nothing easy.
Per KenPom, the Tigers are currently projected to lose four of their six games remaining in the month of January, the two wins coming at home to Texas A&M on Jan. 21 and at home to Georgia on Jan. 28.
Out of the four projected defeats, KenPom’s win probability percentages for each game vary. Saturday’s game at home against Florida (49% chance Missouri wins) is essentially a toss-up, while Missouri’s trek to No. 17 West Virginia (19%) on Jan. 25 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge is the toughest task of the month remaining.
With two SEC defeats already on their record — a 71-59 loss at Kentucky on Jan. 4 was the other one — the Tigers look as if they’ll have to beat some odds to get back on track.
“We’ve got a good team coming in Florida. This would be a great bounce-back win for us coming up,” Missouri forward Mitchell Smith, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds against Tennessee, said postgame. “We’ve got to get treatment, we’ve got to watch film, guys got to settle in and we got to go out there this Saturday.”
A potential bright spot for Missouri’s offense did make himself known Tuesday in Tilmon’s absence, though.
Freshman forward Tray Jackson dumped in a career and team-high 11 points in just nine minutes, making his presence felt after being the only scholarship player on the roster not to play against Kentucky.
Martin liked what he saw but did say Jackson was a bit winded due to his lack of significant game experience; he’s not played in three different games this year and played less than 10 minutes in another five. Jackson said he felt the rush of playing SEC basketball, too.
“This is a different game plan, playing at a high intensity. It gets to you,” Jackson said. “I don’t really worry about the minutes and stuff. If my name’s called on, I’m going to go out and try and play as hard as I can.”