Five minutes away from avoiding its second-straight loss, Missouri men’s basketball had a chance to make a statement. The No. 10 Tigers could have avenged their disappointing road loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday with a win over a tournament-caliber team in Arkansas, who they beat earlier this season in Fayetteville.
After a late second-half push by Missouri forced the game into overtime, the Tigers looked poised to finish the comeback. Instead, Missouri’s magic ran out in overtime.
A replay review overturned a goaltending call on a Dru Smith drive with 18 seconds to play in OT. The basket would have given the Tigers the lead, but the referees determined on review that Arkansas’ Jalen Tate had a clean block. The Tigers didn’t score again in an 86-81 loss.
“I thought it was in,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I thought it was a goaltend.”
Missouri retained possession due to the jump ball favoring the Tigers. But coming out of the replay review, Smith committed a turnover and after Arkansas made a pair of free throws, Missouri’s Xavier Pinson hoisted up a contested corner 3 that never touched the rim, sealing Arkansas’ win.
“That was a play we execute but that wasn’t the shot we were looking for,” Martin said. “If he had a clean shot, shoot it, but I don’t think that was a clean look.”
The Tigers managed just one field goal in the extra period. They got to the free-throw line nine times in the final five minutes but missed three of them. Arkansas went 3 of 5 from the floor in OT and knocked down seven free throws
It marked the second straight loss for Missouri (13-5, 6-5 Southeastern Conference), the first time the Tigers have lost back-to-back games this season. Missouri opened the week ranked No. 10 in the country, its highest ranking since 2013-14. However, back-to-back losses to unranked opponents put the Tigers in their biggest hole yet this season.
In a time where teams hope to be playing their best, the Tigers haven’t, losing a prime opportunity to jump ahead in the rankings and gain a win on a strong Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 SEC) team that’s just outside the Associated Press Top 25. It’s the first game the Tigers have lost this season that was decided by five or fewer points after starting 5-0 in those situations.
While Missouri failed to capitalize in OT, the Tigers needed late-game heroics from an unlikely player to get to the extra frame. Down two points with fewer than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Smith drove down the lane, drew two defenders and found Parker Braun for a layup, tying the game at 73. Then, Braun blocked Arkansas’ Davonte Davis’ shot, sending the game into OT.
“I know guys like Dru and X(avier) are always going to make plays, and if my guy steps up I got to be ready to make the next one,” Braun said.
Missouri stuck with Braun, who averages 7.9 minutes per game, late in part because of Jeremiah Tilmon’s absence Saturday. Tilmon took a leave of absence because of a death in his family, Missouri confirmed. Tilmon posted 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup against the Razorbacks. The senior is having his best statistical season as a Tiger, averaging career-highs in points (12.8), rebounds (7.8) and blocks (1.4).
“Teams have to focus on him a lot,” Torrence Watson said. “Him getting the ball in the post, without Arkansas having a true big, definitely took away from us. As well, as just his shot blocking in the middle. … We definitely missed him today.”
Forward Mitchell Smith replaced Tilmon in the starting lineup, making his first start of the season and hit his first two 3s, finishing with eight points. Still, Smith couldn’t give the Tigers the same size defensively in the paint that Tilmon normally provides. Arkansas had 36 points in the paint, while Missouri had 28. Arkansas shot 46.8% from the field.
“We always got that next man up mentality,” Braun said. “If it’s me, if it’s Jordan (Wilmore), if it’s Mitch, whoever it is we all got to be ready to step up and try to bring to the table what he does.”
Watson, who got some early minutes off the bench, was a bright spot for Missouri. Watson has been in and out of the rotation, and when he’s played it’s been sparingly; he averaged 5.9 minutes entering Saturday.
Earlier this week, Missouri assistant coach Cornell Mann predicted that there would be “a time when Torrence has to step into a game and play well and will do a great job.”
That time came against the Razorbacks, and Watson made the most of it, knocking down three 3s, which contributed to Missouri’s season-high 13 3-pointers. He played a season-high 26 minutes Saturday, finishing with nine points.
“My teammates always believe me in and push me to be better,” Watson said. “As soon as I went in, they told me ‘If you get it, and you open, shoot it.’”
Despite Watson and others stepping up in Tilmon’s absence, Missouri lost a golden opportunity to prove that Wednesday’s loss to Ole Miss was an anomaly. Instead, a second-straight loss pushes the Tigers down in the SEC standings, and likely on the outside looking in on next week’s AP Top 25.
“You hate to lose ball games, especially when you know how much your guys put into it,” Martin said.