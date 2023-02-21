 Skip to main content
Yes, your Honor! Late 3 lifts Tigers over Mississippi State in OT

Missouri fans were honored.

Specifically the ones who saw Missouri guard Nick Honor make the first and last shots of overtime against Mississippi State on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Mississippi St Missouri Basketball

Missouri guard Nick Honor, bottom left, is hugged by forward Kobe Brown as guard Sean East II (55) watches after Honor's game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against Mississippi State on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won 66-64.
Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the game next to head coach Dennis Gates

Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the game next to head coach Dennis Gates on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Carter racked up 10 points coming off the bench in Tuesday’s contest versus Mississippi State.
Missouri’s Mohamed Diarra prepares to shoot a layup against Mississippi State’s

Missouri’s Mohamed Diarra prepares to shoot a layup against Mississippi State’s Cameron Matthews on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Missouri shot 40 percent from the field in Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State.
Noah Carter greets the crowd following an overtime win on Tuesday, Feb. 21,

Noah Carter greets the crowd following an overtime win on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Carter played 25 minutes in the win against Mississippi State, just four minutes shy of his season high.
