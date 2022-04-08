Aside from down years here and there, Missouri men’s basketball is full of rich history and tradition. From “Band-Aid Man” Derrick Chievous to legendary coach Norm Stewart, the program has much of which to be proud.
New coach Dennis Gates is eager to bring those glory days back to Columbia, and his most recent hire — fellow former Florida State assistant Charlton “C.Y.” Young — shares that exact vision.
“I should’ve started by impressing you guys by coming in with a Band-Aid under my eye,” Young quipped at a press conference Friday in the Mizzou Arena media room. “But I’m a basketball junkie, and I’ve always loved Mizzou basketball.”
Gates brought Young in from Tallahassee this week to be his lead assistant — expecting him to be a crucial asset on the recruiting and game-planning fronts. He is expected to sign a three-year contract in excess of $1.8 million.
The pair worked together under FSU coach Leonard Hamilton from 2013-19, helping recruit NBA talents such as Jonathan Isaac, Patrick Williams and Terance Mann.
Young even recruited Gates to Northeastern as a player in the late 1990s when the former was an assistant. Gates chose California instead, but a lifetime connection was established.
“From a program-building standpoint, I believe in Dennis Gates,” Young said. “I believe in the staff we’re putting together. We want to turn this program into a consistent national contender.
“I was in the film room at 2, 3 in the morning a lot of nights with this young man constructing game plans to bring down some of the biggest basketball powerhouses in the country,” Young said of Gates. “And when you go in the trenches with somebody and go face to face with coaches like Coach K (Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski), (North Carolina’s) Roy Williams and (Virginia’s) Tony Bennett, it gives you a lot of confidence.”
Like Gates, Young wants to uphold the tradition of MU basketball and believes he is more than qualified. He claims to have watched the Tigers on television as a child in Miami, being a fan of Chievous and the 1980s teams.
“I remember all of South Florida becoming Mizzou fans when Keyon Dooling and Clarence Gilbert came to Mizzou (in 1998),” Young said. “So I understand the basketball tradition here, and I understand the potential of this place.”
Young said he will begin his duties right after settling into the area. He noted that to start building the right culture, he wants to emphasize his recruiting on players who will play for multiple seasons, but he and Gates acknowledged the importance of retaining a high-level recruit in Aidan Shaw — a four-star talent who recommitted to the Tigers this week.
“A lot of the classes we (Young and Gates) put together are three-, four-year classes — and that’s a lot of hard work and commitment,” Young admitted. “But if you’re committed to it, you can put together some of the classes that we put together at Florida State.”
And now that commitment begins for Young.
"He's Michael Jackson, and I'm Tito Jackson," Young joked when speaking of Gates. "And I'm perfectly OK with that. They sold a lot of records together."