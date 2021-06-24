MU Athletics announced that 111 athletes were named to the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll on Thursday. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released the list Wednesday.
Athletes needed to finish the year with a minimum 3.00 GPA or hold a 3.00 cumulative GPA to earn honor roll recognition.
All seven eligible MU programs were represented on the list. Missouri women's track and field had the most representatives from MU with 40. The other eligible teams were baseball, softball, tennis and men and women's golf.
The full list of MU athletes named to the honor roll was announced in a news release.