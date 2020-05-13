12 out of 21 Missouri spring sport senior athletes eligible to return for an extra season, will do so, the school announced Wednesday.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes on March 30 after their seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to watching these Mizzou student-athletes who had their 2020 spring seasons cut short by COVID-19 returning to finish out their collegiate careers the right way next spring,” athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release. “The NCAA made the right decision for these young men and women to receive their year back, and I’m grateful that several of them have elected to take advantage of this opportunity. We wish those moving on from Mizzou great success as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”
Of the nine athletes that did not announce their return, one is transferring and another is still considering their options.
Baseball leads all teams with four returning athletes: pitchers Art Joven, Lukas Veinbergs and Spencer Juergens and designated hitter Peter Zimmermann. The team was 11-5 before the season concluded and Zimmermann led the team with four home runs. Senior infielder Austin James has decided to transfer.
MU softball’s lone senior, relief pitcher Eli Daniel, announced that she would not return for another year on April 30.
Two Missouri golfers also will take advantage of the extra year. Men’s golfer Rory Franssen placed in the top two on the team in each tournament this past season. Women’s golfer Jessica Yuen finished tied for 79th at the Minnesota Invitational earlier this season.
MU tennis doubles partners Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash both will return for next season. The pair led the team with 13 wins together before the season was canceled.
Four track and field athletes will also return: Thomas George and Caulin Graves on the men’s side and Jordan McClendon and Karissa Roman for the women’s team.