Freshman Helen Hu and redshirt senior Morgan Porter are years apart in experience on the MU gymnastics team but Friday night at Hearnes Center the two shared something in common — first place victories.
While Hu took first place on beam and all-around, and Porter tied for first on vault, MU gymnastics fell 197.025-196.850 to LSU.
Hu, who is ranked fifth nationally on beam, has spent the past seven meets alternating between a 9.0 and a 9.50. She broke the streak with a career-best of 9.975 Friday night.
Only 4 inches wide and 4 feet off the floor, the beam is an event that breeds wobbles, falls and magnifies inconsistencies.
For Hu, the pressure fuels her.
"I love being in intense situations and I thrive on that," Hu said after the meet.
Hu's routine begins with an artistic handstand hold and the swell of the Khalid song, "Talk." Surrounding the beam are her cheering teammates, hundreds of sets of eyes, a table of judges and the low bass vibration from her chosen music.
But the distractions don't bother Hu.
"I'm really good at just kind of spacing out almost, but not like I'm not focusing, it's more that I just kind of let other things go," she said. "And it's just me and the beam."
Although this is her first season on MU gymnastics, Hu said her calm nature on beam isn't new. She's felt at ease on the event since she was young. And the Khalid song, she added, helps her to "vibe" during her routine.
With the help of Hu's score, MU gymnastics pulled a 49.350 on beam, but not enough to level LSU's 49.400.
Porter sees the pressure of a meet differently from Hu. It's the pressure she puts on herself that weighs greater than what anyone else puts on her.
She pulled a 9.9 on vault, a season-high and a score fit for first place.
"I land it consistently in practice all the time, and I've been waiting to put that together in a meet," Porter said.
Porter's vault requires her to twist off the vault table 1 1/2 times. And Friday night, she completed it, landing her feet firmly on the blue mat.
She is one of four gymnasts on the MU team that has a starting value of 10.0, whereas other athlete's vaults begin at 9.95, which means they do not have a chance to get a perfect score.
MU gymnastics dominated on vault with a 49.200 to LSU's 49.125. Junior Gabriella Gottula, sophomore Hannah McCrary, freshman Kambrie Brandt, Hu and Porter all scored 9.80s and above on the event.
Missouri Head Coach Shannon Welker said he was pleased with the starting performance on vault, but still thinks there is room for improvement on bars. Last Friday, the Tigers tied their bars record with a 49.400 at the 2020 Mardi Gras Invitational.
The team, in total, tallied a 49.050 on bars to LSU's 49.325.
"I thought floor was strong," Welker said of their win. "The energy was good and just the confidence that I saw in the routines."
Collectively, MU gymnastics pulled 9.8s or above on floor and a total of 49.250, with freshman Sienna Schreiber and McCrary taking the helm with 9.875s.
The Tigers will take on No. 7 Minnesota, Ohio State and Lindenwood at 7 p.m Feb. 28 at Hearnes Center.
And next Friday, different athletes will be in the mix.
"We're about to get back a couple of our seniors that have been in our lineup, Mary Nicholson and Aspen Tucker," Welker said. "We've kind of taken it upon ourselves to make the second half of the season to really get it going."