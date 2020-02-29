Resiliency has been a theme for Missouri softball this year.
In seven of the Tigers’ 12 wins entering Saturday, they scored the go-ahead run in the final two innings. The trend continued as late runs propelled the No. 21 Tigers to a doubleheader sweep on Day 1 of the Mizzou Tournament.
The two-day tournament consists of Missouri, Wichita State and Nebraska, with each team facing off against each other both Saturday and Sunday.
The Tigers defeated Wichita State 7-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Missouri dug itself into a hole early. Megan Schumacher took the circle for the Tigers against the Shockers, going on a short stint as she struggled to get out of multiple jams. In her 1⅔ innings pitched, Schumacher allowed two runs.
The theme for the Tigers early was runners left on base. Missouri stranded runners on third in the first and second innings, while Wichita State capitalized on its early scoring opportunities.
The Tigers started to see success against Wichita State pitcher Bailey Lange in the third inning. Early on, the Tigers were chasing the first pitch in multiple at-bats, resulting in short innings for Lange. However, in the third inning, Missouri started to work the pitch count. Hatti Moore drove in the first run against Wichita State with an RBI single in the third inning.
The Tigers showcased plate discipline, loading the bases for Megan Moll. However, the Tigers stranded those runners on base after Moll struck out swinging on a changeup from Lange.
Missouri began to put everything together in the fourth inning. The Tigers strung together hits, drew walks and stole bases. This all led to a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a Kimberly Wert double down the third-base line that scored three runs. Missouri batted around during the inning as the Shockers struggled to get the timely outs that they benefited from in the early innings.
“I’m always looking to see our hitters getting better through the course of the game,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “Third time through the lineup I’m really starting to see that we’re making adjustments and coming through late in the game. It just shows you the resiliency and strength in this team.”
Jordan Weber came in for relief of Schumacher and pitched well. In her 3⅔ innings pitched, Weber threw five strikeouts. Her biggest strikeout came in the fifth inning when the Shockers rallied to load the bases after Weber hit two batters. Weber regained her control and stranded the Wichita State baserunners with an inning-ending strikeout. Her only earned run came off a bloop RBI double down the line by Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney in the sixth inning.“Having her come in and shut them down and keep the game close was pretty impressive,” Anderson said.
Eli Daniel closed the game out for Missouri. Daniel inherited two runners in scoring position with one out when she came on in the sixth inning. Daniel struck the first two batters out to end the inning and retired the side in the seventh inning to secure the Tigers victory.
Missouri runs past Nebraska to close Saturday
Missouri defeated Nebraska 7-1 in the final game of the day.
Emma Nichols took the circle for Missouri against Nebraska, getting much needed support from her defense. Center fielder Brooke Wilmes tracked down multiple balls at the warning track to keep the Cornhuskers off the bases. In the second inning, catcher Hatti Moore prevented a run from scoring with an inning-ending tag at home plate.
Similar to their start against Wichita State, the Tigers left a runner on third base to begin the game. In the third inning Missouri took advantage of runners in scoring position as Jazmyn Rollin scored from third base after a wild pitch by Nebraska’s Olivia Ferrell.
Nichols was able to go deep into the game against Nebraska, pitching six innings. Her only blemish came in the fifth inning when the Cornhuskers finally got on the board. Left fielder Rylie Unzicker singled up the middle to even the game at one.
Missouri’s lineup came alive in the sixth inning. After Emma Raabe walked, Moll hit a double to the warning track that scored Raabe from first base and gave Missouri the lead.
The Tigers didn’t look back. Missouri would score six runs total in the sixth inning, highlighted by a Rollin two-run home run and a Moore solo home run.
“I just saw a good pitch to hit,” Moore said following the game. “I took advantage of it. Just really nothing lose because we were ahead in the game.”
Rollin and Moore continue to be spark plugs in the lineup as both are tied for the team lead in home runs with six.
“Every time one of us hits a home run, the next one hits a home run,” Rollin said. “No matter what.”
“I don’t know why its like that, but it just happens,” Moore said.
Daniel closed out her second game of the day and clinched the Saturday sweep for Missouri.
Looking ahead to the final day of the tournament Sunday, Anderson hopes the Tigers offensive production can get going right out of the gate.
“I’d like to see us score early,” Anderson said. “Not wait until the sixth and seventh inning. Try to put some pressure on them right away.”
The Tigers return to action in the Mizzou Tournament as they take on Nebraska at 10 a.m. and Wichita State at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.