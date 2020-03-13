Shortly into a four-minute warm-up at a meet against Alabama back in 2017, Morgan Porter heard the familiar sound of her two feet punching into the springboard floor preparing for a tumbling pass. But the popping noise that followed — one that only she could hear — was foreign and deafening.
And then, a numb feeling set in.
She sat still on the competition floor in front of the disquieted crowd, the popping sound reverberating in her head. Her eyes searched for head coach Shannon Welker. He scooped her off the floor and into his arms. A doctor turned to Porter and said, "It's gone."
A sophomore at the time and already a vital asset to Missouri gymnastics, Porter had ruptured her Achilles tendon.
"They say that it feels like you got shot in the back of the foot, and that's literally what it felt like," she remembers.
Her ankle ballooned with inflammation and pain, a surgeon stitched her tendon back together, and she spent the next seven months recovering. It was another two years before the pain subsided for good.
Porter rebounded back into gymnastics as if she'd never left.
By this season, she had gained back the muscles that had withered in her left calf, and she competes more confidently, pulling higher scores than before that help to carry the team. Now, only two months from graduation, Porter looks back and acknowledges that she was dealing with more than physical pain.
'She is undeterred'
Porter, one of the Tigers' three seniors who have just finished their collegiate careers in Columbia, nods politely when she's asked about her three-month suspension from the team that happened almost four years ago.
On Aug. 30, 2016, she was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. She was released on bail within the hour.
A local news outlet reported that a former teammate, who accused her of stealing bank account information from her roommate and using it to pay rent, had pressed charges against Porter. The athletic department responded, triggering a three-month suspension.
Porter pleaded guilty to passing a bad check with a value of less than $500 in March 2017 and received two years of unsupervised probation and 40 hours of community service, according to the Columbia Tribune.
Both Porter and Welker say there is a lot people do not realize about the incident. But they don't volunteer it. Those unknowns remain hanging like stale air, still waiting to be blown away.
"I wish they knew," Porter said about the cloak of silence.
At the time, to keep her mind off the trouble, Porter's teammates kept her in what she called the "bubble." From there, she could talk with her coaches, teammates and a psychologist.
But outside of it and on the competition floor, she worked to keep her emotional pain from boiling over.
"For the longest time, it was hard to compete in front of all these people who had heard the news," she said about her return. "But I wasn't going to let any of those people take away the joy I have for competing in the sport."
Welker remembers the difficult conversation with Porter about the incident, but said she isn't the only athlete he's had to sit down and tell, "We have to do better."
It's what the women take away from the adversity they face that matters most, he said. And Porter? "She is undeterred."
"She refused to be knocked down," Welker said. "I've become a better person for just watching how she's responded to some challenging situations."
Stepping into self-worth
Six years ago, Mary Nicholson was 600 miles away from Columbia, sitting behind a computer screen in Texas as she prepared for the college recruiting process. Summer gymnastics camps at universities are often catalysts for young athletes, filtering them into college programs.
"You can only pick one," Nicholson's mother said to her then-high school daughter. At about $500 a session, camp was a costly decision.
Scrolling through options was an unorthodox process for Nicholson. Team colors and a bold mascot were at the top of her list.
Enamored with black, old gold and Truman the Tiger, Nicholson enrolled in Missouri's gymnastics camp. But once she arrived, her zeal for the sport wasn't enough. She said she went unnoticed that year. It wasn't until the next summer session that Welker and assistant coach John Carney began to pay attention.
"We saw a little bit of a project in some areas, but we also saw a lot of ability and potential," Welker said of Nicholson.
Her bubbly personality, too, caught his attention.
Nicholson isn't hard to pick out among the Tiger gymnasts. She's always moving; she dances anytime she hears a beat, and she's first in tandem with her teammates' floor choreography during competitions. And she does so wearing a perpetual grin.
But behind her boundless effervescence is a quiet journey of self-worth.
She walked into the program as a freshman, wide-eyed and admittedly starstruck. Surrounded by athletes she'd followed for years ramped up feelings of excitement, but also unworthiness.
"I didn't even feel like I was on the team. I felt like I was just spectating all these amazing people," she said.
A question kept coursing through Nicholson's mind: Why am I here?
Coupled with her waning confidence, Nicholson was recovering from a fractured spine, an injury that happened before she arrived at Missouri. It restricted her from running and jumping from the summer before her freshman year to the following February. A full turn and a cartwheel on the balance beam were the only skills she was permitted to do during those nine months.
"Why did they offer me this, for me to come in and be hurt and not do anything all year?" Nicholson wondered. "I felt guilty, like I was wasting their time."
But spring of her sophomore year, like the environment around her, she bloomed.
In Jan. 2018, Nicholson stepped onto the dusty blue competition floor at Auburn Arena, nerves shaking her body. The anxiety was new, she remembers; floor exercise rarely rattled her nerves. Ninety seconds later, the music stopped swelling and the routine was over, and her gaze fixed on the scorecard. A 9.85 out of 10, she recalled.
Finally, after a season on the sidelines, Nicholson felt like she belonged. And she grew from there, grasping what it took to hold different roles on the team and to compete at the collegiate level. But although she became a solid staple in the lineup, doubt still crept into her practice sessions.
"The girls and the coaches constantly told me, 'You're in the lineup because you're good and you deserve it,'" she said. "And last year, I had a super good year. That was really my breakthrough of, 'I can actually do this.'"
This year, Welker proudly shares, Nicholson's peers named her team captain.
"There's a few of them who say, 'I'm not sure what you see,' and as coaches, I think we see certain things we can develop," he said. "She (Nicholson) has certainly reached that potential in the gym and even has surpassed it."
Lessons learned
Several flips over her crib, and Aspen Tucker's parents knew they had to do something. They insisted gymnastics would help their daughter, only a toddler, learn how to control her body and keep her safe from injury. She quickly progressed and began competing at 7 years old.
Athletic prowess wasn't unusual in her family.
Her father, Michael Tucker, was an MLB outfielder and first baseman. And when Aspen Tucker decided to leave the thick, tropical, Florida weather to sign with Missouri, a local newspaper in their area wrote about the two.
They called her father "calm and collected." Welker calls Aspen "steady and reliable."
"Aspen is very self-driven," he said. "We all need that steadiness, someone who doesn't get too high or too low."
College life, much like Tucker herself, was balanced. Schoolwork and practice didn't overwhelm her; she said she quickly found a rhythm and stuck to it. Tucker and Nicholson shared a room their freshman year, their personalities stark contrasts to each other. But they shared bouts of homesickness and self-doubt.
"I wasn't sure if I could meet the expectations that I thought everybody had for me," Tucker said, confessing that she puts more pressure on herself than anyone else.
It took until her hands catapulted off the suede-covered vault table and her feet planted into the mat below at her first collegiate meet that she felt settled. And when Porter's Achilles injury rendered her unable to compete, teammates turned to Tucker to fill the role. She followed through and didn't sit out a single meet.
Her steadiness was unwavering ... until this January.
Eyes anchored 55 feet in front of her on the opposite corner of the springboard floor, Tucker prepared for her last tumbling pass at the team's first meet of the season against Auburn.
Coming down short on her skill, Tucker's ankle landed erroneously, causing posterior tibial tendon strain and a bone bruise. But the injury didn't end her college gymnastics career. Tucker still competes on bars, but the shift from three events to one left her in a new role.
All the years in which she'd learned to control her body had failed to keep her safe. And for Tucker, being injured meant stepping away from the intensity of the lineup.
"It's been a struggle," she said. But she has also learned from the ankle injury. "It's about being able to adjust."
Adapting in the gymnastics program is a lesson many of Welker's athletes have had to grasp. Injury is common to the sport.
"You're going to have to contribute in a positive way regardless of the situation you're in," he tells his team. "And it's not always going to be the one you imagined in your head."
His three seniors are resilient, Welker said.
They each have their own distinguished personality, much different from the others, and they've each faced their own roadblocks over the past four years. Now that the season has abruptly ended — Saturday's last regular-season meet and the Southeastern Conference Championships and beyond have been canceled in response to the spread of COVID-19 — Welker knows Porter, Nicholson and Tucker have more to give.
Moving forward, all three say it'll be difficult leaving the team, but they're hoping graduate school can fill their newfound leisure time.
It was at a senior dinner last month, when Welker was poring over old photos, that sentimentality began seeping in. Porter's mouth was full of metal braces. Nicholson looked tiny; her muscles weren't nearly as toned.
"It was only four years ago, and oh man, they looked so young," Welker laughed.
"They're almost like a couple of kids of my own, you know. You make sure that things are going well, but help to teach them some life lessons along the way."