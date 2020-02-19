Senior Nick Alexander broke the school record in the final of the men’s 200-yard individual medley on Wednesday night to lead the Missouri swim team on day 2 of the Southeastern Conference championships.

Alexander had a time of 1:42.49 to finish second in the event. His teammate Danny Kovac took third.

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Megan Keil, Haley Hynes, Amy Feddersen and Sarah Thompson took third with a time of 1:27.70. The men took eighth.

Hynes, Keil and Thompson competed in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle. Hynes won the C final with a time of 22.41 seconds and Keil took second in the B final in 22.07 seconds. Thompson took fifth in the A final in 21.80 seconds.

Florida’s Kieran Smith broke the NCAA and American record in the men’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:06.32 to win.

Missouri now sits in eighth after two days in the men’s competition with 276 points. The women are also eighth with 212 points.

Battle girls basketball falls to Marshall

In a back and forth game that was tied after three quarters, Battle was defeated by Marshall, 48-43.

The Spartans got out to a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, but a Marshall run in the second period gave the Owls a 19-15 lead at the break.

Battle came out of the half with a high scoring third period to get back in the game and tie it at 33 before the final quarter. A Marshall run in the middle of the final period created a lead Battle couldn’t come back from before falling to a five-point loss.

