About 1,370 miles of unknown separates Lindsey Anderson from her next journey in the cross country world.
Never once had Anderson lived in the Midwest nor taken a trip to Columbia, until Missouri came knocking.
The plan was never to be an All-American runner, an Olympian and a decorated head coach. Anderson wanted to play soccer further down the line, which she did at the high school level, making it to the final games of state championships in Morgan, Utah.
But by her senior year of high school, Anderson realized she had a better chance to run than play soccer at the collegiate level, even though there were times she didn’t know whether she should keep going.
“I had had some ups and downs, and I can’t say I loved running all through high school,” Anderson said. “It was certainly something that I had to really figure out if I wanted to do it in college. And I ultimately decided to, and it was the best decision I could have made.”
Throughout high school, Anderson was always the fastest on the team, but when she arrived at Weber State her freshman year, it wasn’t the same story.
“When I finally got to college, there were other girls who were faster than me, and it was kind of a relief to be able to not be the fastest on the team,” Anderson said. “So taking that pressure off was just really nice for me to be able to enjoy running and competing and just fall in love with it again.”
Anderson had respectable seasons her freshman and sophomore years before falling off her junior year. Then, Anderson revisited her goals, thinking why she should continue.
With one year of eligibility left, Anderson did absolutely everything she could to succeed her senior season, trying to end her running career on a high note.
Well, her best effort led to a school and a previous NCAA record in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase as well as times that qualified her for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and two World Championships — 2007 in Osaka, Japan, and 2009 in Berlin.
Needless to say, the work paid off.
Although not entering college nor even her senior year with the thought of running professionally, Anderson did it and was named a three-time All-American and a two-time Big Sky Conference Women’s Athlete MVP and was a seven-time Big Sky Conference champion in multiple distance events.
With a professional career lingering, Anderson embarked on assistant coaching positions at Weber State and Cal-State Bakersfield following her collegiate career. Once her three-year-cycle contract ended, Anderson saw the opportunity to start a family with her husband.
While still an assistant coach at Weber State, Anderson had her daughter, Peyton, who became one with the team in her early years. Although raising Peyton and coaching at a Division I program, the two commitments didn’t overwhelm her next chapter.
“It wasn’t necessarily a super-hard transition for me, because I’d always wanted to be a mom,” Anderson said. “And I wanted to keep coaching, and so setting aside individual running wasn’t that hard for me.”
The past five years, Anderson has been the head coach for College of Southern Idaho, an NJCAA program that was in the dark for 19 years prior to her arrival. After her hire, on top of a multitude of coaching awards, CSI did not have a single season without a top-10 finish nationally for men’s and women’s.
“The biggest thing I can say is that I was able to recruit the right people for what we wanted to do,” Anderson said. “Bringing back this program, I knew I couldn’t recruit the very top athletes that were going straight to Division I. But I wanted some really hard-working kids who wanted to be part of something special and something new and take a risk.”
Through mistakes, Anderson still found success at CSI, where she operated as a one-woman band. She applauds her first group of recruits for their ability to grasp the mission early, leading to more talented runners coming through the program.
Prior to the 2021 season and even following it, Anderson had no intention of leaving the program. She wasn’t job searching, even though the dream of coaching at a four-year school held a spot in her mind.
“I’ve always said that I would love to work with athletes longer than just two years, because two years just feels like such a short time,” Anderson said.
Following the 2021 cross country season, Marc Burns stepped down from Missouri’s head coach position, which opened an opportunity for track and field coach Brett Halter to search for a replacement.
At first, Anderson was hesitant, but she didn’t want to close the door on a dream. She had no intentions of moving, but after traveling to Columbia and looking at the future of the program, Anderson couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“My vision of what a four-year program would look like aligns well with what (Missouri) wants,” Anderson said. “(After) visiting Mizzou, getting to see the community and campus and everything, it just felt more and more like the right next thing for me.”
For Anderson, that four-year plan is about getting the right people — people who are “humble and hungry.”
Anderson highlighted the talent she has seen so far at Missouri and wants to instill a mindset of achieving heights it hasn’t yet seen.
“Coach Anderson embodies our value system and vision of building champions at Mizzou,” Halter said in a release. “Her personal journey is full of grit and determination, which has shaped the leader that she is today. We are grateful that we have been able to attract a value-based leader of her caliber and are excited to work alongside her as we continue to work to push our programs to championship levels.”
Anderson praises the support from CSI in this next step in her coaching career, but convincing her husband and two kids to move to a foreign region of the country was a daunting task.
With Peyton, who is now 10 years old, and her son, Avett, who is 7, the pitch to move to Columbia was toughest on them. Time is passing, and for Anderson, she is starting to see them come around to the idea and being excited about a new home.
“I think the way that you grow is being uncomfortable, and we’re gonna be uncomfortable for a little bit,” Anderson said. “But I’m OK with that.”
Through a professional career and coaching in three different states, Anderson’s husband has been by her side with every new opportunity put in front of them.
“I’ve never doubted that if it was something that I felt like was a good thing for me and our family, that (Mark) would 100% support me in that,” Anderson said. “It is going to be hard. I’m totally anticipating that it’s not going to just be completely smooth and effortless.”
Competition drives Anderson, and with her “everything” joining her next journey, she is excited for what the future holds at Missouri.