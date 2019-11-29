A rivalry over 100 years old could be renewed with the University of Missouri and University of Kansas, only not in the old-fashioned way. The Tigers and Jayhawks might soon be matchup in their new eSports programs.
Kansas announced its new program on Nov. 6. It will begin play in Jan. 2020, competing in “League of Legends”.
The announcement caught the eye of Missouri’s eSports coach Kevin Reape.
In the last week we have seen @EsportsArena announce Kansas City as their next location and the @UnivOfKansas add an official esports program.I have an idea...#BorderWar— Kevin Reape (@KevinReape) November 6, 2019
Kansas’ first coach, Michelle Compton-Munoz, is a Mizzou graduate. She spent a couple of days touring the Tigers eSports facility on a recent trip to Missouri.
While she was in Columbia, she spent the night in her former residence hall.
Compton-Munoz has been a part of student program development at KU for 12 years.
She reached out to Reape for advice, and to see what has worked for Missouri eSports in its first season.
Reape provided insights and has been working with Compton-Munoz on the potential of the Kansas eSports' program, and how it can be successful.
“It’s always cool when big schools reach out to you,” Reape said.
A potential “Border War” was part of the talk between the coaches. Kansas and Missouri announced a multi-year “Border Showdown” renewal series in basketball in October.
“It’s exciting to have a rivalry that connects the two programs and the history they have between each other,” Compton-Munoz said.
Reape proposed the idea of having a neutral exhibition match annually at the Hy-Vee Center in Kansas City or any other location in the "City of Fountains".
Reape mentioned, though, that in the first couple of years, the matches would alternate between the two schools.
Both coaches are excited about the proposition of an eSports “Border War,” as both Compton-Munoz and Reape were Missouri students during the heyday of the rivalry in other sports.
“It’s unfortunate the current students have only heard stories and watched videos on the Kansas versus Missouri rivalry,” Reape said.
Both coaches believe a yearly exhibition between the schools would benefit their programs and fan bases.
“We have a local eSports fan base developing because of team pride and school fan bases already in place,” Reape said, “That’s how I believe collegiate eSports will catch professional eSports in popularity.”
An exhibition between Kansas and Missouri won’t take place until 2020 at the earliest.