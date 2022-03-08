With only one week left until SEC baseball play begins, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. What's wrong with Mississippi State? Are Tennessee and Ole Miss for real? Has another conference dethroned the SEC? After three weeks of play, the Missourian tries to answer these three questions.
What's wrong with Mississippi State?
Fresh off a national championship, Mississippi State has gotten off to the worst start of any SEC team. A 6-6 record has seen them fall all the way to No. 23 in D1 baseball's rankings after starting the season in the top five. Needless to say, the Bulldogs got off to a rough start and have not been able to put together a consistent series. Through three series, Mississippi State has only managed to win one — a three-game series against Northern Kentucky.
There isn't one simple cause to point to this early. Yes, the team's ERA is higher but only by .45 of a run. Yes, the teams batting average is down but again not by a meaningful number, only .009. The main problem seems to be situational issues. If you go under Mississippi State's tweet about Saturday's loss to Tulane, you'll see people questioning coach Chris Lemonis' decision to pull pitcher Stone Simmons.
After Simmons breezed through the eighth inning against the Green Waves, he was pulled in favor of Parker Stinnett in the ninth. Stinnett blew the Bulldogs' two-run lead, only managing one out before he was replaced. This sent the game into extra-innings, when Mississippi State ultimately lost on a walk off in the bottom of the 10th.
The Bulldogs lost Sunday's game, as well, dropping the series to a previously unranked team for the second time this season. Whatever the issue is — coaching or play — the Bulldogs need to get it figured out quickly.
Are Tennessee and Ole Miss legitimate contenders?
Tennessee and Ole Miss are two of the hottest teams in the NCAA right now, with both schools off to 10-1 starts — good enough for top 10 in the nation. The Rebels are currently No. 2, and the Volunteers have climbed from No. 19 to No. 10.
But does this make them contenders?
Ole Miss definitely has solidified its contender status, taking the title of highest-ranked SEC team away from Arkansas, with the Rebels' only loss coming to Central Florida in a 12-inning game Saturday. Besides that defeat, the Rebels only have one game where they haven't beaten their opponent by six runs or more. They have induced five run-rule victories over the first 11 games.
For Tennessee, the answer isn't as clear. The only thing potentially stopping the Vols from being legit contenders is their schedule. The Volunteers have really only faced two teams worth writing home about. They lost 7-2 to the No. 1 team in the country in Texas, and beat Baylor who is 6-4 on the season. Tennessee has a strong (1.69 ERA) but unproven pitching staff , as theVolunteers have not faced the level of competition they will get consistently in the SEC.
Is the SEC still the conference to beat?
With some SEC powerhouses off to rough starts, the other conferences have definitely narrowed the gap between them and the SEC. But I'd still say the SEC is overall the best conference. Although the Big 12 has the No. 1 team overall, it only has three others ranked — two of which are outside of the top 15.
The ACC likely has the best argument, with six ranked teams, four of which fall within the top 15.
None of those match the SEC's eight ranked teams. Six rank in the top 15 and three fall in the top 5. The SEC isn't top heavy either, and all of the unranked teams in the conference are three or more games above .500.
For now, the SEC remains the king when it comes to baseball.