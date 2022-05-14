After an impressive run in the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Florida, Missouri softball met its match in the championship Saturday. The seventh-seeded Tigers fell 4-0 to first-seeded Arkansas, which also captured the conference’s regular-season title.
Missouri defeated Maddie Penta, Montana Fouts and Erin Edmoundson to earn the right to play Saturday, but Arkansas starter Chenise Delce was the Tigers’ kryptonite. Delce, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, pitched a two-hitter and walked none. On the biggest stage, Delce retired the last 13 batters she faced and finished her complete game on 68 pitches.
“I don’t think I ever really feel like I have it until the game is over,” Delce said. “I know I’ve watched too many games where people lose it in the last inning, so I think just going out there and knowing I have the stuff to win a game helps me, and knowing that we have an offense and a defense to win a game. I won’t say I ever thought I had it, but I was pretty confident in this team.”
Jenna Laird recorded Missouri’s two hits with singles in the first and third innings. The rest of the Tigers’ offense, which had done just enough to support stellar pitching in the first three games of the tournament, was shut down.
Arkansas broke Missouri’s streak of three consecutive shutouts the first chance it got. The Razorbacks pounced on Tigers starter Laurin Krings with back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the first. The third hit of the inning, a single from Danielle Gibson, put Arkansas ahead 1-0.
Facing a new pitcher in Megan Schumacher, the Razorbacks used three more hits to double their lead in the second inning. Kacie Hoffmann set the inning in motion with a leadoff triple down the right field line. After an infield single, Marlene Friedman dropped an RBI single into shallow center field.
Missouri turned three double plays to help minimize Arkansas’ 11 hits. The Tigers had a strong defensive showing overall, but an error and a wild pitch helped the Razorbacks to a two-run fifth inning that put the game out of reach.
“Overall, very, very proud of our team,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “Obviously, a disappointing outcome, but we competed. We fought for what we believed in. We did what we came here to do (which) is to get to that championship game, and I couldn’t be more proud of the players and our staff and what we were able to do this week.”
The next step for the Tigers is the NCAA Tournament. Missouri’s late surge, including its three wins in the SEC Tournament, have vaulted it into consideration to be one of 16 hosts in regionals.
“It’s gonna be up to (the committee) to decide if we’ve earned enough and our resume is strong enough to be willing to host,” Anderson said. “I think we’ve put ourselves in the conversation, which is really all we wanted to do is to be in that conversation to have an opportunity to host.”
The Tigers will find out their fate during the selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“The big thing is we’re gonna be in the show, so, anybody in the show has an opportunity,” Anderson said.