Missouri tennis swept Southeast Missouri State 7-0 on Thursday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

On Friday, the Tigers will again take the court at the Cooper Tennis Complex when they face Central Arkansas in a dual match. Both the SEMO and UCA matches are listed as home contests on MU's schedule. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you