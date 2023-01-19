Missouri tennis swept Southeast Missouri State 7-0 on Thursday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
On Friday, the Tigers will again take the court at the Cooper Tennis Complex when they face Central Arkansas in a dual match. Both the SEMO and UCA matches are listed as home contests on MU's schedule.
That is because the team's situation at home remains up in the air. In December, it was announced that Green Tennis Center, the MU's home courts for practice and matches, was temporarily closing its doors so that an outside engineering team could conduct a structural analysis of the facility.
The inspection was completed at the end of December according to an e-mail from MU's Morgan Basil sent to Green Tennis Center members, but the university is still awaiting the final report. While MU waits, the tennis team has shifted their practice facility to the Hearnes Fieldhouse. As the weather improves, it is expected they will return to the outdoor courts at Green Tennis Center.
"Until the weather gets better, we (MU) have relocated some of their nonconference matches to St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield," said Christian Basi, MU director of media relations.
"We expect to play their SEC matches in March and April at their home courts here," Basi added.
The matches that are impacted include Thursday's and Friday's matches in Springfield against SEMO and UCA, respectively. The Tigers' match against Illinois on Feb. 10 will be held in St. Louis at Sunset Tennis, and the Tigers will face South Dakota twice Feb. 17 in Kansas City.
Per Basi, it is expected that the Tigers will host their SEC home opener against Mississippi State on March 17 in Columbia at the Mizzou Tennis Complex at the Green Tennis Center.
But on Thursday, Missouri didn't struggle at its home away from home.
The Tigers left nothing in question as they won all three doubles matches against Southeast Missouri to secure the first point of the dual. In singles, the Tigers continued their strong play, dropping just one set in six matches.
MU's No. 5 singles player Inah Canete secured Missouri's second point with a 6-1, 6-2 dismantling of SEMO's Vivian Lai. Canete's sister, Mae Canete, who is the Tigers' No. 1, finished soon after with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Laura Masic (No. 3), Gabriela Martinez (No. 4) and Andrea Artimedi also won in straight sets. Emelie Schwarte was the lone Tiger to drop a set, but won her tiebreaker in convincing fashion, 10-4.
MU's next match against Central Arkansas will begin approximately one hour after the conclusion of SEMO and UCA's dual at 8 a.m Friday in Springfield.