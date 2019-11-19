In the first week of November, at a sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama, ten SEC soccer teams took part in the conference’s annual postseason tournament.
For the first time since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers were not among them.
Three years removed from the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance, and after two straight seasons of squeaking into Orange Beach as the No. 10 seed, Missouri’s downward trajectory hit a new low in 2019. As the Tigers' seven-year SEC Tournament appearance streak came to an end, they stumbled to a 1-8-1 conference record and a place at the very bottom of the SEC standings.
"They've been poor," coach Bryan Blitz said of the team’s outcomes the past few seasons. "We understand that. We know that."
A variety of factors led Missouri to one of the worst seasons in its 24-year history, but one circumstance rises above all others. A double dose of health issues, unrelated to soccer, sidelined both of the team’s scholarship goalkeepers in the thick of the conference schedule, leaving a valiant but disadvantaged walk-on to take the reins as the team fell off the table.
A strong start evaporates as struggles set in
Eight games into the season, it was hard to imagine that this would be the year Missouri hit rock bottom. The Tigers finished their nonconference schedule 6-2, with a road win at Ohio State and an overtime victory over eventual Big East champion Xavier.
The offense, which had sputtered in 2018, was humming behind the combination of Sarah Luebbert and Julissa Cisneros. Peyton Bauman was growing into the starting goalkeeping role as the heir to the graduated Kelsey Dossey.
SEC play began with a draw at Mississippi and a loss at Florida. Not what the Tigers would have wanted, but a reasonable platform to build on with eight games remaining. It all began to fall apart on Sept. 29 against Georgia.
"(We) probably underestimated them," Blitz recalled in an interview after the season. "Everybody has a really bad game and everybody gets their butt kicked."
The Bulldogs, who also went on to miss the conference tournament, blew past the Tigers 5-1 that day. A missed penalty by Luebbert, which could have tied the contest in the second half, appeared to be the game’s turning point, but the moment that had a lasting impact on the season came in the 72nd minute, when freshman McKenna Sheehan replaced Bauman in goal.
Bauman would miss the remainder of the season due to a virus that not only kept her off the field, but sent her home to Texas to recover as the Tigers continued their season. Blitz suspects Bauman's health may have factored into her performance against the Bulldogs, and in the days following that defeat it became clear that she would be out long-term.
"She's still back home, doing her academics online and all that," Blitz said. "We'll reevaluate that once the spring semester comes. It's kind of out of our hands."
Blitz mentioned that Bauman plans to return to Columbia in December for exams but getting her back on the field will be a longer process with no clear timeline yet.
For a true freshman getting her first taste of college action, Sheehan did an impressive job to keep Missouri in the postseason conversation. Her first two starts were losses to nationally ranked South Carolina and Vanderbilt, but she kept a clean sheet in the Tigers' lone SEC win, a 2-0 result over Tennessee on Oct. 13.
Then, disaster struck for a second time. In the days leading up to a pivotal game at last-place Kentucky, Sheehan went down with appendicitis.
"She basically said, 'I have a stomach ache,'" Blitz said. “We thought it was food poisoning. So did she. So did the doctors. And then it kept persisting and it was like, 'That's not food poisoning.'"
With four games left in a quickly fading season, Gillian Schulte stepped into the spotlight.
From the classroom to the field
Schulte's soccer career was supposed to be over in 2017.
Upon graduating from Battle High School, the goalkeeper had considered taking her talents to the collegiate level, but settled instead on continuing her education close to home, pursuing an engineering degree at MU.
For two years, she lived the life of a typical college student. She joined a sorority and kept her athletic pursuits going by playing for Missouri's women's club ultimate frisbee team. Last spring, she received a call from a former coach with a favor to ask.
John Hawks, then Missouri soccer's director of operations and a former assistant at Battle, was among the Tiger staff members searching for a second goalkeeper to join Bauman for the team's spring practices. With the graduation of Dossey and departure of backup Mercedes Sapp from the roster, the team needed an extra pair of gloves for drills and training.
"I jogged my memory and I thought of Gillian," Hawks said. "I knew she ended up not pursuing college soccer, and I knew she was at Mizzou. I gave her a call and said, 'Hey, Gillian, it’s John from Battle High School days. I just wanted to check in with you and see what you’re up to.'"
Schulte ended up joining the roster for the spring, practicing alongside Bauman and participating in a couple exhibitions. It was a tough adjustment, having been out of the game for two years, but Hawks had confidence that she would meet it head-on.
"She’s got that kind of swagger about her, if you will, that she likes the challenge," Hawks said. "She was totally open to all the factors of what being a second goalkeeper in the spring entailed. The main thing was being selfless and being a team player."
That selflessness dates back to Schulte's high school days, when Battle's distribution of talent meant she often would play in the field despite being the team’s best goalkeeper.
"Not only did she play in the field with an open mind and just being a good team player, she did it at a time in her soccer path when she could’ve been selfish and said, 'I'm still trying to get exposure to maybe playing in college,'" Hawks said.
Hawks soon moved on to an assistant coaching position at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho, but the traits that helped Schulte stick around through the spring eventually led to her finding a place as the third-string goalkeeper for the fall behind Bauman and Sheehan.
"I feel like I was learning something every day from them," Schulte said of her two partners in net. "They were great role models, both of them, and they’ve kind of been my best friends."
Suddenly, Schulte found herself in Lexington, Kentucky, forced to take over the starting role with the team needing to scrape up as many points as it could to stay on course for Orange Beach. The Tigers needed to pull off a Cinderella story, but the walk-on was simply out of her depth. Schulte gave up 13 goals in her four starts, including a 2-1 loss to the Wildcats, as the season came to an end.
"I'm sure it was probably intimidating," Hawks said. "Those are pretty bright lights to be thrown into."
For Schulte, the experience was a memorable one that went far beyond the results on the field. The only player on the team from Columbia, she had grown up attending games at Walton Stadium with her youth teams. At her first home start, a 2-1 loss to Alabama on Oct. 24, it seemed as if her journey had come full circle.
"It was very exciting," she said after the game. "I loved to see the stands out there. I had so much family ... Thinking about it, I used to be in the stands as a little girl and I’m on the field. It’s kind of crazy."
An uncertain future
While Missouri’s season was undoubtedly affected by its circumstances in goal, there is a lot of work to do to put the program back on track. Blitz, who has led the program through all the ups and downs of 24 seasons, knows the last few years have not been up to par.
"We certainly know that the past few years haven't been what we have had as a reputation as a program," Blitz said. "I guess there's some unusual things, but we are accountable for our record. We are who our record says we are."
The numbers put into context how recent seasons measure up against the past.
Missouri has compiled losing records in both conference play and its overall schedule on just five occasions. The first two were the program’s first seasons, 1996 and 1997. The others are the past three years.
Off the field, attendance at Walton Stadium has been among the lowest in the SEC. An average of 440 fans witnessed the Tigers' 12 home games this year, the second-worst mark in the conference. The figure was Missouri’s second-lowest since 1999, with only 2018 (373) having smaller average crowds this millenium.
With the graduations of Luebbert and defensive linchpins Anna Frick and Peyton Joseph, the Tigers lineup has a few key positions to fill in the next several months. The goalkeeping conversation should be wide open as well, with Bauman and Sheehan needing to work their way back to full strength. Last week, the team announced the addition of eight players to its 2020 recruiting class.
"I think there's a lot that could happen, but you don't ever know until you get in that situation and who's going to rise and who's going to push through and fight," Blitz said. "(The spring is) a lot of unglamorous, dirty work, early in the morning, snow on the ground. I'm going to have to see who's going to want to compete when there's nothing really on the line."
As for making broader changes to the program, whether on or off the field, Blitz said the direction they want to move in will take time to determine. The offseason consists of meetings and evaluations for the coaches, players and all aspects of how the team operates. Everything is up for consideration.
"Do we need to tweak some things moving forward? I think for sure," Blitz said. "I don't know what those are … I think it's a work in progress."
Blitz is far from the only coach around the country who has been the architect of a program for decades, but his teams’ performances haven’t always measured up to those of other long-serving leaders, including two SEC opponents the Tigers are familiar with.
At Texas A&M, G Guerrieri, a college teammate of Blitz’s at Tulsa, has led the Aggies for 27 seasons. His team is playing in its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament, and beat the Tigers 5-3 in October in the game that officially knocked MU out of SEC Tournament contention.
Becky Burleigh has led Florida to 14 SEC titles and one national championship since 1995. After uncharacteristically missing the NCAA Tournament in 2018, the Gators bounced back this year, beating Missouri 3-2 along the way.
Missouri has seven all-time NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2016. Blitz, whose current contract runs through 2021, knows he can learn from observing the success of other programs.
"I've asked our staff to find colleagues of their own, or people they respect, and find out what they did differently," Blitz said. "Have I got the perfect answer? I'd be lying to you, but I hope to get a piece of that."
The circumstances haven’t always been controllable, but Missouri is still coming off of its worst years in recent memory. With an uncertain offseason ahead, the program needs to determine how to find its way.