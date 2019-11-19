Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.