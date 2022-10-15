After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) Saturday, in the first of a two-match series.
As a look of souring distaste grew on the face of Auburn volleyball head coach Brent Crouch, he signaled to the referee closest to him to call his first timeout of the match as Missouri pressed its advantage deep into the first set.
Shaking his head with a dismissive confidence befitting his team, Auburn’s coach shared words of reassurance with his assistant coaches and then with the rest of his squad. After breaking from the huddle, Auburn’s leading hitter Akasha Anderson went around to her teammates with words of encouragement before sinking into the back row.
Missouri’s Lauren Forbes, who hadn’t seen much action in the Tigers’ previous match against Alabama, sent her first serve flying at Anderson’s chest. Off balance, Anderson passed the ball wide into the scorer’s booth to give Forbes the ace. The sophomore chose to serve the ball to Anderson again, who clenched up as the ball neared her upper arm and passed it long to take Missouri out of its system, spoiling its chance at getting a good first strike.
After a couple exchanges during the rally, Anderson went up for a kill from the back row that was pummeled down by the waiting arms of Trista Strasser. Crouch, sensing the quickly depleting morale of his team, called his last timeout of the set and brought his team in to try and pull them together.
Missouri’s ability to will its way into victories and create trouble for even the best teams in the SEC shows how high the ceiling for this program is. In the first two sets, Missouri bested Auburn in hitting percentage (.412), kills (31) and aces (4), and relied on intense transition play and a synchronized offensive system led by Riley Buckley. At every turn, Missouri met its opponents and was a step ahead . Its intensity culminated in the 8-0 run that ultimately led it to victory in the first set.
However, the inexperienced and hesitant collection of players barely keeping up with its opponents is the floor of Missouri. Figuring out which team will come to play on any given set is the dilemma that plagues Missouri head coach Joshua Taylor.
Led by Anderson’s 20 kills, Auburn (17-1, 6-1 SEC) hit at a .321 clip and landed 11 aces to move back into the three-way tie for first place in the SEC with Florida and Kentucky. Pacing the victorious Tigers in assists was Jackie Barrett with 46, who helped to guide the offense in the latter three sets and complete the comeback victory.
While Riley Buckley matched Barrett with 42 assists of her own, the freshman setter also got tagged for six ball handling errors. Five of those six came in the third and fourth sets, often costing Missouri from executing momentum-swinging sequences. Buckley also added four kills, three blocks and seven digs. Riley’s sister, Skylar Buckley added eight assists while and led Missouri with 14 digs.
Before the ball-handling errors that prevented Missouri (7-9, 0-6) from finishing off Auburn in sets three and four, it first had to deal with the changing dominance at the service line. While Missouri’s back row had generally kept Auburn in check, Auburn turned things around in sets three and four and tore apart the Missouri defense with its serving. In the final two sets , Auburn combined for nine aces and no service errors. Missouri could only muster up one of its five aces between those two sets.
Add in the rejuvenated spirits of the Auburn offense, and there was little Missouri could do to subdue the swelling energy on the other side of the court. Though the poor receiving and ball handling errors cost the Tigers, there were several bright spots on offense and defense. Missouri outhit Auburn across the entire match, landing 62 kills at a .351 rate, and racked up 11 blocks and 55 digs to Auburn’s five and 46. Led by senior outside hitter Anna Dixon’s 19 kills and Trista Strasser’s five blocks, Missouri’s two-way game looked the best it has all season.
Though it will be difficult to replicate, Missouri has a shot at redemption against Auburn at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center in the last match of the series.