In the top of the fifth inning, Ross Lovich and Josh Day hit back-to-back home runs to give Missouri baseball all the offense it needed in its 4-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
It was another quiet day for the Tigers' offense. Their first score came because of an error. Tre Morris hit an infield single with runners on first and second, then the Warhawks' first baseman misfired trying to throw out the runner at third. The error allowed for Trevor Austin to advance home. Missouri tacked on a final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly.
With the Tigers' offense only managing four runs, it was up to their pitchers to win it. Although MU has struggled at times with its starters, they came through today. Austin Troesser was suppose to start Saturday's game but because of the cancelation got the start Sunday over Carter Rustad. Troesser pitched five inning with one earned run before giving the ball up. He turned the ball over to Rustad, who, in his first relief appearance of the season, pitched three shutout innings. It was a big improvement for Rustad after allowing six runs in four innings in his first appearance.
There were concerns about the ability of Missouri's starters to pitch well into games at the start of the series. After giving up 13 runs in the first series, the starters stepped up allowing just three earned runs. Austin Cheeley earned his second save Sunday, allowing just one run over his three appearances.
The big concern coming out of this series was the disappearance of the Tigers' offense. After averaging 12 runs through their first five games, the offense only produced seven runs, three of which came because of errors. Although Louisiana-Monroe was tougher competition than Missouri's previous opponents, the Warhawks gave up 21 runs to Southern Illinois.
It wasn't for lack of opportunities either, Missouri had 25 at-bats with runners in scoring position but only managed to get a hit in four of them — a .160 average. If you want to beat good teams you have to capitalize on scoring chances, the Tigers didn't do that this series.
This game concluded a seven game road trip down to Louisiana, Missouri comes away with a 6-1 record to show for it. It is an impressive start for a team that only won 15 games a year ago. This is the Tigers' best start to a season since 2017.