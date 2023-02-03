No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics had a well-rounded performance in its win against No. 14 Missouri on Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers’ uncharacteristically weak performance on the balance beam was a key part of their 197.275-196.625 loss.

As fans wearing gold swayed their arms along to the Missouri Waltz, the Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 0.05 points and were warming up for the balance beam. Heading into the meet, Missouri averaged the ninth-highest beam score in the nation.

  Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian.

