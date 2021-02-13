Missouri softball finished its season-opening tournament with a 2-0 Saturday, beating Memphis and No. 12 Florida State. The No. 23 Tigers scored 21 runs over the course of the two games.
Game 1
After a Day-1 loss, the Tigers were able find their offensive groove against the Seminoles in the rematch, winning 9-5. Brooke Wilmes and Cayla Kessinger led the offensive outburst in the first game of the day.
Missouri collected 17 hits, starting with its leadoff batter. Wilmes slapped a single up the middle for her first hit of the season to lead off the game. Kessinger doubled her home, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.
A Wilmes double in the top of the second drove in two more. Starting pitcher Laurin Krings held FSU scoreless through the first two frames, giving Missouri a 3-0 lead.
After the Tigers put up three more runs in the top of the third, FSU attempted to mount a comeback. Krings gave up her second hit of the game to Kalei Harding, who doubled to lead off the bottom half of the inning. Jahni Kerr homered in her next at bat, bringing the score to 6-2.
The Seminoles weren’t done. An RBI double from Dani Morgan and another 2-run homer — this time from Elizabeth Mason — cut Missouri’s lead to 6-5.
After weathering the storm, Missouri’s pitchers closed up shop for the rest of the game. Krings, along with Jordan Weber and Sophie Dandola gave up just four baserunners in the final four innings. The Tigers’ offense added three more runs to complete the upset over the Seminoles.
Game 2
The second game of the day ended in a 12-2 victory for Missouri over Memphis. The game was halted after the fifth inning, with the NCAA’s run-ahead rule taking effect. The rule states that the game is to be called if one team is ahead by eight or more runs after five complete innings of play.
The scoring started early, when Wilmes reached base after being hit by a pitch and Kimberly Wert drove her in with a double.
After adding one more in the second, Missouri exploded in the third. The Tigers scored nine runs in an eventful top half of the inning. Two errors from Memphis on the same play allowed Wilmes to score on her single. Two wild pitches from pitcher Mariah Nichols later capped off the scoring for Missouri.
Megan Schumacher and Emma Nichols paired up to see out the large lead and end the game after the fifth.
Top performers
Wilmes reached base in every plate appearance Saturday, going 7 for 7 with an HBP, while collecting three RBI.
Kessinger also got off the ground after being hitless in day one, going 4 for 8 with a walk and two RBI.
At the bottom of the order, shortstop Jenna Laird went 4 for 7 with a walk and two RBI.