Beam struggles hurt MU gymnastics in loss to Kentucky

No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics had a well-rounded performance in its win against No. 14 Missouri on Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers’ uncharacteristically weak performance on the balance beam was a key part of their 197.275-196.625 loss.

As fans wearing gold swayed their arms along to the Missouri Waltz, the Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 0.05 points and were warming up for the balance beam. Heading into the meet, Missouri averaged the ninth-highest beam score in the nation.

Amari Celestine breathes before her floor routine

Amari Celestine breathes before her floor routine Friday at the Hearnes Center. Celestine received a score of 9.925 on her floor routine in Missouri’s loss to Kentucky.
Jocelyn Moore celebrates after a vault

Missouri sophomore Jocelyn Moore celebrates after a vault Friday at the Hearnes Center. Moore scored 9.950 on vault, tying her personal record from the 2022 SEC Conference Championships.
Amari Celestine jumps to the high bar

Missouri gymnast Amari Celestine jumps to the high bar during her uneven bar routine Friday at the Hearnes Center. Celestine, a sophomore, made the 2022 All-SEC team and was named a 2022 First Team NCAA All-American.
  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

