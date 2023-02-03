Beam struggles hurt MU gymnastics in loss to Kentucky

Missouri gymnast Amari Celestine jumps to the high bar during her uneven bar routine Friday at the Hearnes Center. Celestine, a sophomore, made the 2022 All-SEC team and was named a 2022 First Team NCAA All-American.
No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics had a well-rounded performance in its win against No. 14 Missouri on Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers’ uncharacteristically weak performance on the balance beam was a key part of their 197.275-196.625 loss.
As fans wearing gold swayed their arms along to the Missouri Waltz, the Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 0.05 points and were warming up for the balance beam. Heading into the meet, Missouri averaged the ninth-highest beam score in the nation.
Addison Lawrence and Alisa Sheremeta were coming off a shared balance beam event title in their previous competition, but both gymnasts had season-low performances in the event Friday. Stumbles and missteps plagued Missouri’s balance beam team as it scored a season-low 48.700.
Kentucky had finished its rotation on the beam to finalize its meet score of 197.275 as Missouri sophomore Amari Celestine walked onto the mat for her floor routine to a chorus of cheers.
Celestine was competing in her first home meet of the season, and her family came from California to watch her compete. Standing alongside the mat was her brother Artyon Celestine, who competed on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors." Artyon Celestine helped his sister choreograph her floor routine and proudly watched Amari Celestine as Tupac's "California Love" echoed throughout the arena.
Celestine was flocked by her teammates after her stunning floor routine, which garnered a 9.925 score. That high energy has been a staple of the team all season, and Celestine said the spirit was sustained throughout the meet.
“I felt like the team had great energy,” Celestine said. “We were getting really hype in the locker room.”
Missouri started the meet with its highest vault score of the season. Sophomore Jocelyn Moore tied her career high in vault with a 9.950, which tied Kentucky's Raena Worley for the event title.
Gold pompoms erupted into a flurry as Helen Hu scored a 9.900 to claim a share of the bars event title. Hu's big night contented with her balance beam routine which resulted in a season-high score of 9.950, which tied Kentucky's Isabella Magnelli for the event's title.
A golden banner hanging from the Hearnes Center's rafters celebrates MU's fifth-place finish in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships last season. With the Tigers coming off their best finish in program history, Celestine said the team is proud of last season but is working to improve this year and not fall into complacency.
“Going into this season, it wasn’t necessarily me trying to push the repeat button,” she said. “It was just me trying to be the best I could be this year.”
MU faces its toughest test of the season thus far at 6 p.m. next Friday when it travels to take on No. 2 Florida in Gainesville, Florida. The Tigers return home to host sixth-ranked Auburn and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee on Feb. 19.