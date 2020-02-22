With Utah starting pitcher David Watson throwing a 1-2-3 first inning, it looked like Missouri was going to have a tough time scoring for the second day in a row.
So it was a bit of a surprise when Missouri’s first batter of the second inning, Peter Zimmermann, hit a home run to put Missouri up 1-0. As the cherry on top, Brandt Belk added a solo home run to extend Missouri’s lead to 2-0. Behind those two bombs, Missouri beat Utah 3-2 Saturday in its second game in the Kleberg Bank College Classic.
The Utes came within one of the Tigers when Vinny Zavolta doubled to score Zack Moeller in the fourth inning, but left their game-tying run stranded on second.
The Tigers held their lead until the fifth inning when Jayden Kiernan hit a ground ball up the middle of the field to score Tyler Thompson and tie the game 2-2.
Missouri scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning when Belk hit a sacrifice fly to score Chad McDaniel.
Utah had a runner on second base with one out twice, but failed to score.
“I thought we did a good job,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “There’s always things early in the season that you look at and can get better at. It was a good team win. We took care of business when we had to today.”
Konnor Ash got the win for Missouri and had a career-high nine strikeouts. The junior set his previous career best last Saturday against Jacksonville State with six strikeouts. Ash also pitched in a career- high number of innings Saturday, making it through seven frames. He set his previous career high last Saturday when he pitched five innings.
Lukas Veinbergs relieved Ash in the eighth inning and threw a perfect frame.
Trey Dillard came out in the ninth and got the save for the Tigers. It was his first this season and the second of his career.
“Konnor was strong,” Bieser said. “He got us into that area of that ballgame that we needed him to. Then we had Lukas as the setup man and Trey as the closer. That was the game plan going into today. They all came in and did a good job.”
Missouri’s offense was led by Belk, who had his second multi-hit game of the season. He also extended his hitting streak to four games, going 2-for-4 on the day. Zimmermann also went 2-for-4.
Missouri (3-2) plays its last game in the Kleberg Bank College Classic against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-4) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.