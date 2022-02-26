Noelle Beijer sat in a tie for 52nd after the opening round of FSU’s The Match Up tournament but rebounded nicely in Round 2 to pace Missouri women’s golf Saturday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.
Beijer fired off five birdies in the second round, including four on her back nine to finish the day with a3-under 69 to jump into a share of 20th on the individual leaderboard.
Although her performance helped, the Tigers are still struggling on the team leaderboard.
Missouri jumped out of last place and ahead of Middle Tennessee into 11th of 12 teams on the leaderboard after the Tigers posted a second-round team 12-over 300, 14 shots ahead of their first-round score.
Sophia Yoemans possesses the second-best Missouri score after a second-round 77 to hold a share of 33rd.
Emily Staples started her Saturday round strong with an opening eagle on the par-4 10th hole but struggled after, following with three consecutive bogeys. Staples went on to post two double bogeys and finished the day in a tie for 60th after a score of 80.
Brianne Bolden matched Staples on the leaderboard in a tie for 60th after posting a second-round 79.
Martina Munoz bounced back from her struggles in Round 1 with a second-round 75, 11 shots ahead of her first-round pace.
After a front nine where Munoz posted four bogeys, she made a strong recovery on the back half with three consecutive birdies. She currently sits in a tie for 64th.
Missouri will tee off its final round at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.