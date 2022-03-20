Expectations for Noelle Beijer were high at the Mountain View Collegiate coming off of a top-20 finish at the FSU Match Up tournament in late February. Beijer, a Missouri women's golf graduate student, answered the bell.
On Friday, Beijer came out strong with her best round of the weekend, shooting a 2-under 70 to set the tone for the rest of the event.
She followed with a 73 on Saturday before a surge on holes one through nine on Sunday landed her a 25th-place finish with a final score of 215.
The Netherlands native has posted Missouri's best individual score for the second consecutive event, and the weekend's score was Beijer's best of the spring season.
Missouri finishes with a share of 15th
The Tigers posted back-to-back 12-over par rounds Saturday and Sunday to finish with a 903 and tie for 15th with fellow host Kansas State.
Emily Staples put together her best round of the weekend Sunday with a 74 that included three birdies over a seven hole stretch. Staples shot a total 228 to take home a share of 65th.
Brianne Bolden improved her round scores by two strokes. She shot a final-round 75 and finished in a tie for 74th individually.
Outside of Beijer, Sophia Yoemans posted the best single-round score of the tournament for Missouri on Saturday when she shot a 73 but struggled Sunday.
Yoemans made six bogeys as well as a double-bogey to shoot a final-round 79 and finish in a tie for 80th.
Keagan Dunn finished in 86th in her return to the Missouri lineup after shooting an 80 on Sunday.
Competing in her first event of the spring, Hallie Kuhns struggled Saturday from start to finish and posted a second-round 91. Kuhns responded with an impressive bounce-back round Sunday with a 78 to finish in 88th as an individual.
Texas Tech shot a team 4-under 284 on Sunday to finish first on the team leaderboards. The Red Raiders shot a tournament total 839 to top San Jose State by one shot.
Arkansas' Kajal Mistry took home the individual gold medal after scoring under par in all three rounds and finishing with a 10-under 206.
Missouri returns to play March 28-30 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at Golf Week AGT Collegiate.