Strengths will collide this weekend when No. 24 Missouri and No. 6 Alabama square off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Tigers have enjoyed a meteoric rise in the SEC standings thanks to a scorching offense. On April 19, Missouri was No. 10 in the conference. Two weeks, seven wins and 64 runs later, the Tigers have vaulted into fourth.
Kimberly Wert has been at the forefront of Missouri’s attack on opposing pitchers. Wert has hit six homers and driven in 19 runs over the Tigers’ seven-game win streak. As a team, Missouri has belted 18 home runs and hit for a .351 average over the span.
The Tigers (32-17, 11-9) will try to replicate that success against one of the SEC’s premier pitching staffs this weekend.
Montana Fouts, the reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year, has logged a 2.07 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 142 innings for the Crimson Tide (39-9, 14-7). Fouts has thrown 15 complete games in 20 starts.
Fouts is one half of the two-headed monster that is Alabama’s starting pitching duo. Lexi Kilfoyl has been dominant, throwing eight complete games in 13 starts and recording a 2.36 ERA over 18 appearances. In conference play, Fouts and Kilfoyl have ERAs of 3.23 and 3.65, respectively.
Missouri’s hopes of hosting a super regional for a second consecutive year were all but dashed after the Tigers’ 0-5 start to conference play. With Missouri’s late surge though, the prospect of hosting a regional has come into play. However, coach Larissa Anderson isn’t letting that distract her team from the task at hand.
“To be honest, when I get the report from the SEC I don’t even open it,” Anderson said. “Because I just want to worry about Mizzou softball and that we take care of what we’re doing, and we just have to focus on Friday’s game.”
Through play Wednesday, Missouri is No. 22 in the NCAA’s RPI. With a series against Alabama followed by the SEC tournament, the Tigers have plenty of opportunities to improve their standing before the 16 regional hosts are announced on May 15.
There’s still much to be sorted out in the SEC in the final weekend of the regular season. At 11-9, Missouri is fourth in the conference but could finish in a wide range of spots — third-place Tennessee is 12-8, while ninth-place LSU is 11-10.
With the potential to host a regional, conference standings implications and momentum on the line, the Tigers take to the road for their most challenging series of the year.