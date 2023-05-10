Bianca Turati Mug

Bianca Turati

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Bianca Turati was named the permanent head coach of the Missouri tennis team by athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois on Wednesday, a promotion from the interim tag Turati has held since Feb. 23. 

Turati stepped into the interim coaching role when former coach Chris Wootton was fired midway through last season. She led the Tigers to two victories over their final 15 regular season matches. She joined the program in January as an assistant. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.