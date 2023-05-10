Bianca Turati was named the permanent head coach of the Missouri tennis team by athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois on Wednesday, a promotion from the interim tag Turati has held since Feb. 23.
Turati stepped into the interim coaching role when former coach Chris Wootton was fired midway through last season. She led the Tigers to two victories over their final 15 regular season matches. She joined the program in January as an assistant.
"I am honored to continue to lead the tennis program at Mizzou, and I am grateful to Desireé Reed-Francois and the search committee for the opportunity," Turati said in a news release. "I have said it previously, but I believe even more that Mizzou is a special place. We want to compete with the best teams in the Southeastern Conference and build a program our fans and alums can be proud of."
Turati played professional tennis between 2020-22 and competed collegiately at Texas. She spent three months atop the Intercollegiate Tennis Association women's singles rankings while with the Longhorns.
A native of Barzano, Italy, Turati is hopeful to also showcase her international ties that she developed while playing professionally.
"Coach Turati showcased the qualities we look for in a head coach — a tireless recruiter, a fierce competitor and a coach who cares about and brings out the best in her student-athletes," Reed-Francois said in the release.
This marks yet another hire for Reed-Francois, who has also named Dennis Gates (men's basketball), Lindsey Anderson (cross country), Dawn Sullivan (volleyball) and Caroline Westrup (women's golf) to head coaching roles.
Turati's first full season as coach will begin in the fall, but her work will begin immediately in trying to revamp a tennis roster that finished 11-16 and with a 1-12 mark in conference play.