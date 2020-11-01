Missouri's 4-1 win over Kentucky on Sunday marked coach Bryan Blitz's 250th win at Missouri.
Blitz is one of only four Southeastern Conference coaches to reach 250 wins with their current school. His record now stands at 250-213-38.
"I am more excited about the win than the 250," said Blitz, "but I do look back, and, you know, it's a lot of people that played a part in that, and so I am always thankful for everybody that was easily apart of the journey."
Missouri started the game off with two goals in the first 6 minutes.
The first goal by senior midfielder Macy Trujillo was scored in the first four minutes with an assist from Zoe Cross. The second goal was from Lindsey Whitmore.
The match against Kentucky was almost Trujillo's second game with two goals.
"I'm the type of forward that I love making those runs in behind," said Trujilo. "I want to get on the end of balls ... whether that's me coming off the bench or starting, I am just really hungry, and I want the ball."
Initially, officials gave Trujillo the second goal, but after review during halftime, the goal was given to Whitmore.
"I originally thought it was Lindsey's goal, but I was just making sure I was staying in the goal," Trujillo said. "I was just there to tap it in, but Lindsey truly deserved that goal."
Later in the first half, freshman forward Jenna Bartels and sophomore Eryka McIntyre helped Missouri gain a 4-0 lead. They both earned their first career goals.
The Tigers were almost able to shut out the Wildcats, but in the last two seconds of the game, Kentucky got its only goal of the game.
Sophomore Isabella Alessio had six saves during the match, the most she has had for Missouri. Alessio also celebrates her first win as a Tiger.
"The win was really a team effort," said Alessio. "It was really nice to get it [the win]"
Missouri will battle it out next week against Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday in Athens, Georgia.