Before the spring season began, Brianne Bolden had never shot better than 68 in her Missouri women’sgolf career. At the FAU Paradise Invitational this week, Bolden beat that career-low mark in back-to-back rounds shooting 5-under 67 twice.
“Her ball-striking was the best we have ever seen,” Tigers coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. “She was throwing darts, and her putter caught fire.”
Bolden paced Missouri throughout the three-round event posting a final tournament score of 12-under 204 at Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Florida, good enough for a share of second place with Jenny Kim from Florida.
Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez won the individual title, closing with a 69 to finish 16 under for the event.
The Missouri junior took advantage of Par 3s all week, posting a tournament best 5 under on the short holes to go along with the third most birdies individually in the tournament with 14.
Bolden attributed her success to staying focused on the mental aspect of the game.
“A calm heart and a lot of patience allowed me to wait for the birdies,” Bolden said in a release. “I never got ahead of myself and took every round hole by hole. I was able to swing freely and have fun playing in Florida.”
The second-place finish was the best of Bolden’s Missouri career and just the second time she finished in the top 10 individually.
Missouri picks up top-five finish as a team
The Tigers battled all week to secure a fifth-place finish out of 15 teams in the three-round tournament at FAU. The result was Missouri’s best of the season away from its home course.
Missouri finished 8-under 856 for the vent. Florida won in its home state at 835, three strokes ahead of SEC rival Vanderbilt.
Sophia Yoemans shot her career-best 54-hole score shooting a 214 to place 20th individually, closing with a round of 73 on Tuesday.
Emily Staples added another 54-hole best shooting a 1-under 215 to share a tie for 21st. She shot 76 in Round 3.
Priesmeyer was pleased with Missouri’s first tournament performance of the spring.
“Our ball-striking was pretty solid, especially coming down here and playing off the tight Bermuda lies,” Priesmeyer said in a release.
As a team, Missouri also added another season low with a second round score of 281.
Noelle Beijer shot a tournament score of 223 and finished tied for 55th. Keagan Dunn finished with a tournament score of 234 and tied for 76th.
The Tigers will next compete Feb. 25-27 in The Match Up in Tallahassee, Florida.