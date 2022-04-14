Despite its best efforts, Missouri gymnastics couldn't catch up with the elite performances of Auburn and Florida in the second semifinal session of the NCAA Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Missouri came out strong in its second and third rotations on the balance beam and floor exercise, but couldn't muster enough firepower to match the comeback victory of the Gators and the wire-to-wire dominance of Auburn.
Standing on the sideline after finishing its vault lineup, Missouri's lineup could only watch as Florida and Auburn secured berths to the national championship. The expectations coming into this year weren't for the Tigers to be here, but their performance Thursday set the standard for the program in the years to come.
For one, the Tigers finished in third place in their session ahead of the defending champion, Michigan, and with the fifth-highest score of the two sessions combined ahead of Minnesota and Alabama. The Tigers also displayed grace and confidence in their routines, a quality that belied their inexperience in the playoffs up to this point.
Though they scored 197.200 points, above their season average and remarkable considering the pressures of the meet, it wasn't enough to get them past the elite performances of Auburn and Florida. Sienna Schreiber led the way for the Tigers, scoring 39.5000 points in the all-around and highlighted the Tigers' excellent beam lineup with a 9.95 anchoring performance.
The two others who stepped up were Amari Celestine and Helen Hu. Celestine scored a clutch 9.925 on the floor to put the Tigers one strong rotation away from upsetting either the Gators or Auburn. The freshman then continued her excellence with a career-high 9.95 on the vault, giving Missouri its best shot to catch a frontrunner slacking. Hu also came up huge for Missouri, anchoring the bars lineup with a 9.8875 and putting up a 9.9375 on the beam.
Beyond these three, Missouri lacked the same excellence that was abundant in its opponents' lineups. Ultimately it was the poise of the teams that decided the meet, as Michigan collapsed in the third rotation and made room for Auburn and Florida to claim victory.
The Wolverines started out the meet with an authoritative 49.575 points on the floor, finishing ahead of Auburn's 49.350 points. But after the Wolverines suffered two falls on the bars in the third rotation and dropped into last place, they imploded in the fourth rotation and suffered two more falls on the beam. Michigan's poor showing gave Missouri third place, showing how easily a team can get shaken in spite of their confidence coming into the meet.
In contrast with the Wolverines' collapse was the resurgence of Florida after its poor first rotation. Starting on the vault, the Gators mustered just 49.2375 points; good, but not at the level of a team which set its program record and the third-highest score in NCAA history with a 198.775 the week before in the Auburn Regional Final. But moving on from the first rotation, they reminded everyone in the Dickies Center just why they are large favorites to win it all.
Led by Trinity Thomas' all-around winning 39.8125 points, the Gators picked up the pace in their last three rotations to finish at 197.950 points to end the meet. Thomas' performance was complemented by elite performances from Leanne Wong and Megan Skaggs, who put up all-around scores of 36.6250 and 36.6625 respectively.
Florida just edged out Auburn in the final rotation, as the Tigers scored 197.8375 to earn the last spot in the finals. Suni Lee's 39.6750 led Auburn in points in the all-around.
Without the same elite performances, Missouri could only do its best and hope for costly mistakes to give them the opportunity to work their way into contention. Though this approach managed to put it ahead of Michigan, Auburn and Florida would not be denied.
The Tigers will be ready to improve on this historic season and return from the offseason even stronger. Losing very few pieces and with a lot of room to improve, this squad is capable of returning in 2023 and making another deep run.
Similar to Missouri, Auburn was a team this season hoping to continue building on its talent and competing with nothing to lose and everything to gain by winning. If Missouri had gotten a couple of better scores and Auburn had an unfortunate fall, the two teams could have switched places after the semifinal meet. Regardless of the outcome, the meet was a positive for both of the teams and the culture they are trying to build within their programs.
Going into next season, Missouri will look to continue its steady progression since Shannon Welker's arrival to the program in 2014. From his first season, the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year moved Missouri from No. 41 in the NCAA to No. 11 this season, and it'll continue to build on its routines and lineups next season.