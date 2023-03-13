After several weeks of travel, Missouri softball is due for more competition at home in Columbia.
The Tigers spent the first month of their season on both coastlines and have been spending time at home recently for matchups against Kansas City and Kentucky. Outfielder Chantice Phillips said "there's nothing better than being here" after defeating the Roos 11-5 in Missouri's home opener.
However, Missouri took three tough losses over the weekend. Kentucky entered Mizzou Softball Stadium and left with three shutouts, blanking the Tigers once Friday and twice Sunday.
Another doubleheader Tuesday is an opportunity for MU to pick up some more much-needed wins.
This week is no different.
Missouri (16-9) will host Illinois on Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., before returning to SEC play Friday in Gainesville, Florida, to face the Gators. The second game against Illinois will start 30 minutes after Game 1 wraps.
The Fighting Illini are 16-7 so far in the 2023 season and 3-4 on the road. They faced and fell to ranked Texas, Tennessee and Auburn teams in their opening weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Illinois has not faced another top-25 team since.
In the 2023 ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge on Feb. 16-19, Illinois met Louisville in two matchups, besting the Cardinals in both games, 6-1 and 2-1, respectively.
In Missouri's matchup with Louisville on opening weekend, the Tigers fell 4-0 to the Cardinals. Florida weather and lightning had postponed half of their Saturday game to Sunday.
Following the back-to-back affair with Illinois, the Tigers will return to the Sunshine State to face a daunting No. 4/5 Florida team. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. Friday, while Saturday's game will start at 1 p.m. Missouri will wrap competition with the Gators at noon Sunday.