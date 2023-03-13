Chantice Phillips returns to the dugout with her teammates (copy)

Missouri's Chantice Phillips returns to the dugout with her teammates during a game against Kentucky on Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers were swept and shut out by the Wildcats for three games in their SEC opener. Missouri next faces Illinois in a doubleheader Tuesday.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

After several weeks of travel, Missouri softball is due for more competition at home in Columbia. 

The Tigers spent the first month of their season on both coastlines and have been spending time at home recently for matchups against Kansas City and Kentucky. Outfielder Chantice Phillips said "there's nothing better than being here" after defeating the Roos 11-5 in Missouri's home opener.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you