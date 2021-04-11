Jessica Yuen had to be asked twice to play Augusta National Golf Club.
Her first invitation for the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur came from the club’s Board of Governors and Chairman Fred Ridley. The second — more instruction than invitation — came from her mother and her coach.
“I remember sitting down with both of them, and they were like, ‘You need to go to this tournament,’” Yuen, a senior on the Missouri women’s golf team, said. “I was like, ‘Really, are you sure you want me to go?’” I was even hesitant of going. Obviously, that’s how informed, or the lack of information (I had) about the tournament.
“Then, for me to actually step foot into Augusta, that’s the moment that I was like, ‘This is the biggest tournament ever. Why would you ever be hesitant in going in the first place?’”
But Yuen wasn’t initially convinced she was going to play the new event. She had a choice to make — one of the first of its kind.
The decision of whether or not to make the famous drive up Magnolia Lane hasn’t always been an option for many — nobody more so than women golfers.
Augusta National has a long history of exclusion.
No Black golfer was extended an invite to the Masters until 1975, when Lee Elder — an honorary starter at this year’s Masters championship alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player — blazed the trail for future champions of color, Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh.
Charlie Sifford, a Black golfer and winner on the PGA Tour before Elder, never received an invite to Augusta.
“F--- Augusta,” Sifford said in a 2011 interview with the LA Times. “…I could have been invited. I should have been invited, but a long time ago, they thought all golfers should be white and all caddies should be black. I’ve never been to Augusta and I’m never going.”
Lee Trevino, a Mexican-American and multiple-major winner, boycotted the event three times — in 1970, 1971 and 1974. In a 2015 interview, he said the decision was made because of a difficult relationship with then-Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts, whom the New York Times reported once said, “As long as I live, all the golfers will be white and all the caddies will be black.”
Through all its attempts to right its checkered past, women remained out of consideration before 2019, when invitations first were delivered in advance of the inaugural hosting of Augusta National’s first-ever women’s championship event.
For all of Augusta’s then-87-year history, only male golfers — past Masters champions, PGA Tour winners, select amateur champions and top-50 ranked golfers in the world — had ever received the highly-coveted letter of invitation with the Augusta National emblem dominating the top quarter of the pristine white card.
No woman had peered down the narrow 11th fairway in competition play, driver in hand, ready to face one of the most famous three-hole stretches in all of golf in Amen Corner. A women’s tournament had never featured the heart-wrenching sight of a ball splashing as it entered Rae’s Creek. Not once in Augusta National’s history had a woman made the long climb to victory up “Holly,” the 18th hole, or holed an event-winning putt in front of green-jacket-donning members and adorning patrons in the purview of the ever-present grandiosity of Butler Cabin.
“For women especially, the Masters is very male-dominated,” Yuen said. “For them to recreate that experience for us amateurs, number one, and also us women definitely shows that it’s kind of getting off of the male dominance, where we’re trying to grow the game of golf for younger females.”
Augusta chairman Ridley announced the event in a statement April 4, 2018, a year into his tenure in the role, that women would be coming to the course to compete. Yuen received one of the first-ever invites.
“It was a special moment of just having the opportunity to play and being the first,” Yuen said. “I just can’t really describe this experience more. I’m just grateful and honored to honestly be in that tournament.”
Yuen was driving to St. Louis when she learned she had been extended the invitation to play in the championship, which was to be the first occasion women would play Augusta National in a competitive setting.
Though not a trailblazer of the women’s game by any stretch, Augusta National had immediately created one of the most highly-anticipated events on the women’s amateur calendar.
“Definitely the first inaugural tournament opened a lot of doors for women to play,” Yuen said. “And not even just women, everybody, to see us females should be given the opportunity to play at Augusta. Why should it just be men playing? And so I think for them to finally have a say in that, I think it’s definitely helping us, like the LPGA, in women’s golf in general. I think it’s a really good step forward, for sure.”
A big part of the reason for the grandiosity of the tournament and the spotlight on the club’s controversial past is the quality of the golf course and its high stature among golf’s other governing bodies.
It reached that position by steadfastly holding to its traditions, always keeping an air of secrecy surrounding its club and membership and, quite simply, hosting the most highly anticipated golf tournament of nearly every calendar year on one of the world’s greatest courses.
It now hosts two of the world’s most highly-anticipated golf tournaments.
“It kind of seems like you’re literally walking into a movie scene,” Yuen said. “I felt like I was one of the stars. Every player there felt like they were the star, because it makes you feel like that. Everything is green, everything is pure. There’s no divots.”
The drama and action of the movie scene that is Augusta comes on every corner of the course, but is never as palpable as the back nine on the final day of a tournament.
Though Yuen wasn’t a part of that particular scene in 2019, she did get to bear witness to one of the greatest showdowns Augusta National had ever produced, between Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi. Kupcho went on to win after a 4-under back-nine 32 that included playing her final six holes in 5 under.
“I remember Kupcho, she hit a really good second shot (at the par-5 13th) to like seven feet, and she drained the putt,” Yuen said. “It’s those moments that get you excited.”
Just as the excellent lives on in Augusta lore, as do the infamous collapses.
“(Holes) 11, 12, 13 I remember (Jordan) Spieth had a chance to win and then he dunked it in the water a couple of times,” Yuen said.
All golf fans have a memory of the final nine holes at Augusta. Far fewer have experienced the hospitality of turning up to the event as a fan, let alone as a competitor.
Yuen is one of the few women to know what that feels like.
“From head to toe, everything about that event — the people there, the volunteers, the chairman, they did such a good job hosting the entire event,” Yuen said. “There’s not a moment that I wish that were different, or I wish that could’ve changed. Everything was amazing.”
The club has come a long way in a decade. It had only admitted its first female members seven years prior, in 2012.
The Women’s Amateur, the second edition of which was held this month, was a big step forward for a club with a history it would oftentimes rather keep out of sight, out of mind and out of the general discourse during tournament weeks.
No professional women’s event is currently planned for Augusta National, as club representatives cite the club’s history of attempting to grow the amateur game, beginning with course founder and co-designer Bobby Jones, one of golf’s all-time great golfers, who never made the switch to professional status.
So once a year, the world’s best women amateurs will grace Augusta National’s fairways for an event unlike any other in the club’s history. It’s a rare opportunity — as rare they come for minorities in the game of golf — and one Yuen holds dear.
“Looking back, it’s funny, because I just didn’t know what the tournament was,” Yuen said. “And then when I actually played, I was like, this is the meaning of it. Because you’re so focused on college golf and being the best that you can be for the team, and just playing your best self that sometimes you get too carried into the score instead of enjoying every moment that you have.
“That’s what I’ve learned from that experience, is to just enjoy the moment that you get to be invited to a tournament like that.”