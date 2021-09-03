Missouri freshmen Kayla Burbage and Jordan Iliff put on a show alongside veteran Anna Dixon in a 3-0 loss to a poised No. 12 Louisville team.
The Cardinals (4-0) topped the Tigers (0-4) in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) in the first match of the Cardinal Classic.
St. Louis native and right side hitter Iliff led Missouri's offensive attack in her collegiate debut, recording eight kills with a .250 hitting percentage. She begins the season ranked No. 37 of all players in her freshman class. Iliff was also strong from the service line, notching three aces for a total of 11 points in the match.
Middle blocker Burbage continued to prove herself as one of Missouri's key assets, hitting an impressive .600 and totaling seven kills. Despite the newcomers finding their footing, the Tigers were outmatched. Cardinals Anna DeBeer and Amaya Tillman each had 10 kills, and Aiko Jones added eight. The Cardinals boasted a hitting percentage of .469, while the Tigers lagged behind at .184.
If Missouri wants to start winning matches, it needs to build upon Friday's glimpses of potential. Young, inexperienced teams can be frustrating and unpredictable, but they can also be sponges soaking up every match, set, play and moment. The Tigers should not hang their heads about losing to Louisville on the Cardinals' home court. Tough nonconference games at the beginning of the season are meant to challenge players and coaches and prepare them for the impending conference play.