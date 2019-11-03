After a disappointing start to the season against Virginia Tech, Missouri got back on track with three individual titles at the Southeast Open on Sunday in Roanoke, Virginia.

Brock Mauller won all four of his bouts, with a win on a technical fall in his first match and major decisions in his last two. The sophomore from Tolton High School won the individual title with a 15-6 major decision against Colston Diblasi of George Mason.

Another sophomore from Tolton, No. 10 Jarrett Jacques, won all four of his bouts to claim the individual title in the 157-pound division. Jacques outscored his opponents 62-18, winning with two technical falls, a major decision and a medical forfeit.   

Redshirt senior and No. 8 Connor Flynn won the 174-pound division with four victories by a combined score of 34-4. Flynn ended his afternoon with two straight major decisions. 

The other 11 Missouri wrestlers combined for a record of 25-15 to bring the Tigers to a total record of 37-15 on the day. In the 125-pound division, Cameron Valdiviez won four of his five matches, losing the first but winning on falls in each of his next four matches.

Missouri will come back to Columbia to prepare for a dual against Illinois at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Francis Howell High School in St. Louis.  

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

