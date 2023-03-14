It is not uncommon for youth wrestlers to compete against older kids to better suit their weight class. However, Missouri’s 285-pounder, Zach Elam, took this philosophy a step further. By the end of his youth career, Zach was competing against grown adults just to find competition that would be adequate for his size and skill.
Rocky Elam, Zach’s younger brother and 197-pound wrestler for the Tigers, also pushed himself to the limits during his childhood. So much so that he was willing to break his arm before seceding in a match.
In their collegiate career, the two have seen their dedication as youth pay off. Both Zach and Rocky have qualified for the NCAA Championships in all of their seasons at Missouri. Rocky is also a two-time All-American, and earned 197-pound conference championships in both the MAC in 2021 and the Big 12 in 2023 .
Both brothers competed in the World Junior Championships. Zach earned a silver medal in the 214-pound weight class in 2018, while Rocky followed his brother’s success in 2021 with a gold medal in the 203-pound weight class.
In their time at Staley High School in Kansas City, Zach was a three-time Missouri state champion and a four-time finalist. Rocky was a two-time Missouri state champion and finished with a record of 156-16.
Like most other athletes, the boys faced their fair share of adversity in their careers. Both Zach and Rocky dealt with injuries growing up, with the first major injury occurring during Rocky’s youth state championship match in eighth grade.
“He held onto the guy for so long that the force that his opponent was putting on his arm was so strong that his arm just snapped,” Bryant Elam, the boy’s father, said. “I always tell people that Rocky is so mentally tough that he held onto somebody until his arm snapped in half — and that was as an eighth grader.”
Zach has also suffered his share of injuries during his career. He has received surgeries on both shoulders, each to repair a torn labrum. The first occurred during his sophomore year of high school, while the following surgery occurred in his second year of college.
“They had to deal with some setbacks and injuries,” Bryant said. “But every time that they were hurt, they really stayed focused and did everything that was asked of them to recover. It kind of seemed like every time they had a setback, they came back stronger because of it.”
Crediting their father for introducing them to the sport, Zach’s wrestling career started at the age of five, while Rocky would follow suit about a year later at the ripe age of four.
The two started their wrestling journey with Team Central Youth Wrestling Club, which is based out of Kansas City and headed by Bryant himself.
The boys quickly grew to love wrestling and would soon bring the competition into their home.
“When we were kids, it was always living room wrestling. We had our imaginary ring divided up between the couches and the hardwood,” Zach said. “We would have those matches probably every day.”
As with many multiple-son households, the boy’s competition was dominated by the elder brother. As the brothers recall, out of nearly 1,000 matches between the two, Rocky only notched two victories.
“Those matches were intense. I mean, I’d be sweating as a kid,” Rocky said. “Our mom would be hollering at us from the kitchen saying, ‘Stop wrestling!’ and, God bless her, we kind of ignored her.”
Cherise Elam, mother of Zach and Rocky, remembers how competitive those household duals were.
“When they were younger, everything they would do would turn into a competition,” she said. “Sometimes they’d just turn into wrestling matches because neither of them ever liked to lose.”
While Rocky was always game to spar, it was not always easy to find opponents for Zach. Due to his extraordinary size and talent, Zach would often compete against grown men at the end of his youth career.
“(Cherise and I) were laughing about that just a few days ago,” Bryant said. “One of our friends that still coaches in the youth program, when he was probably late 20s or early 30s, was wrestling Zach when he was probably 14 or 15 years old and Zach was beating him.”
“It’s amazing to see how far they have come,” Cherise said. ”They were always strong-willed kids and kept improving. To see where they’re at today just makes us really proud.”
Tigers travel back to Tulsa for the NCAA Championships
After winning its 12th straight team conference championship (three in the Big 12 and nine in the MAC), Missouri wrestling has qualified its entire starting roster for the NCAA Championships. Iowa, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State will also have 10 wrestlers compete.
Keegan O’Toole is the highest-seeded wrestler for the Tigers, as he received the No. 2 rank in the 165-pound weight class. Iowa State’s David Carr is the only wrestler ahead of O’Toole. Carr clinched the top seed after defeating O’Toole in the championship match of the Big 12 Championships.
Rocky Elam earned the No. 3 seed in the 197-pound weight class. Rocky was the only Missouri wrestler to win his first-place match in the Big 12 Championships. His victory clinched the team title for Missouri in the event.
Sixth-seeded Brock Mauller (149), seventh-seeded Peyton Mocco (174), eighth-seeded Allan Hart (141) and No. 10-seeded Zach Elam (285) round out the top-10 wrestlers for the Tigers. Mauller, Mocco and Hart all finished second in the Big 12 Championships, with Zach Elam earning a third-place finish.
Noah Surtin will compete as the No. 14 seed in the 125-pound weight class after finishing second in the Big 12. No. 22-seed Colton Hawks (184) and No. 27-seed Connor Brown (133) are the last of the Tigers who earned spots in the NCAA Championships through the Big 12 Championships.
Jarrett Jacques (157) is the only wrestler who did not qualify for the tournament through the Big 12 Championships. Still, he earned an at-large bid from the NCAA to receive the No. 17 seed in his weight class.
The Tigers will start competition for the NCAA Championships at 11 a.m. Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.