Rock Bridge girls track and field and Hickman boys track and field took home the team honors Saturday in the Class 5 District 4 Championships, hosted at Battle High School in Columbia.
The Bruins took the girls championship with a team total of 179 points. Hickman finished second with 122, while Battle placed sixth with 69. In the team events, Rock Bridge girls won gold in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 07.31 seconds; the 4x100 relay in 49.79; and the 4x200 relay in 1:44.59.
In the individual events, the Bruins had several first-place finishes. Brooke Walker won the 3200 run in 11:12.97; Liza Allen in high jump with a 5 feet, 1 inch finish; Zakiya Porter in the 100 dash in 12.57 and 200 dash in 25.82; Carolyn Ford in the 800 in 2:16.27; and Liza Allen in the pole vault with a 10-8 finish. Walker will feature in next week’s state sectional meet.
Hickman’s Elliette Orr took home gold in the girls long jump with a 17-4 finish.
In the boys bracket, the Kewpies took the team title with 170 points. Rock Bridge was second with 113 and Battle fourth with 86. Edward Nelson Jr. was the standout performer for Hickman as he claimed the top spot in each of his races — 110 hurdles in 14.67, 4x100 relay in 42.51, 4x200 relay in 1:28.65 and 300 hurdles in 38.95.
Other first-place finishes for Hickman included Cale Littrell in 1600 in 4:19.86, Owen McNally in javelin and high jump with a 144-5 and 5-11, respectively, and Charles Garino in pole vault with a 13-10.
Battle’s first-place finishes in the boys bracket included Keylan Horn in long jump with a 21-2, Sam Innes in shot put with a 48-1 and in discus with a 161.
Rock Bridge’s individual gold finishes included Casey Hood in the 100 and 200 dashes in 11.02 and 22.42, respectively; Chris Giles in 400 dash in 48.64; and Matthew Hauser in the 800 with a 1:58.90. The Bruins also finished first in the 4x400 relay in 3:24.74.
Trailblazers headed to state meet
Tolton track and field had a stellar showing in the district meet Saturday.
The boys competed in the Class 2 Section 1 event at South Callaway High School in Mokane. Braden Willmeth in 4x400 relay, Drew Freeman in 4x800 relay, Garrett Wilmes in 800, 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay, Jared Aholt in 400, 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay and Nathaniel Krebs in 400, 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay are headed to the state meet Friday. Zane Meyer and Owen Hartline will be joining the crew as relay alternates.
The girls team competed in the Class 4 District 5 meet at Union High School. Olivia Andrews in 1600 and 3200, Ellie Reynolds in 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay, Jaclyn Sexauer in 4x400 relay, Margot Mills in 4x400 relay and Jillian Andrews in 4x400 relay are headed to the Class 4 Sectional 3 meet next Saturday. Andrews and Ellie Mallett will be relay alternates.
Missouri concludes SEC Outdoor Championships
The final day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in College Station, Texas, saw Missouri track and field record its first podium finishes of the event.
Mitch Weber put the Tigers on the podium first with a 195-4 throw in men’s discus, which was good enough to fetch him a second-place finish.
Chris Conrad earned MU its second top-three finish by winning bronze in the men’s 800 with a 1:47.60 finish.
Arianna Fisher broke the school record in women’s triple jump with a 44-5 jump, which was good for fifth place in the event. Fisher now holds the school record in both the indoor and outdoor events.
Missouri returns to action in the NCAA West Preliminary Championships from May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.