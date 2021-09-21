Missouri soccer landed the commitment of Rock Bridge midfielder Madison Hendershott, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday. By committing to the Tigers, the Sporting St. Louis playmaker is continuing a family legacy.
I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! Thank you to all of my family, friends, teammates & coaches (a special thanks to Bob Kittner) for your support! 🐯 @MizzouSoccer @SportingRD2004 @MIZCoachGolan pic.twitter.com/fFQnkwPz2P— Madison Hendershott (@madihendershott) September 21, 2021
She is the granddaughter of former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel. He tweeted his excitement about his eldest grandchild continuing her career at the school he spent 14 years coaching.
So proud of my granddaughter and oldest grandchild Madison!!! She’s worked so hard for this and now she is even more a part of the @Mizzou Family!! #MIZ @MizzouSoccer @MizzouAthletics https://t.co/IX6vbpoaxS— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) September 22, 2021
Hendershott, according to her Hudl account, is a four-time Missouri State Cup champion with her club team.