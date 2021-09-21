Missouri soccer landed the commitment of Rock Bridge midfielder Madison Hendershott, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday. By committing to the Tigers, the Sporting St. Louis playmaker is continuing a family legacy.
She is the granddaughter of former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel. He tweeted his excitement about his eldest grandchild continuing her career at the school he spent 14 years coaching.
Hendershott, according to her Hudl account, is a four-time Missouri State Cup champion with her club team.