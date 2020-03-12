This story has been updated to reflect Thursday's cancellation decision.
The NCAA championships for swimming and diving and indoor track and field have joined the ranks of cancellations in the world of sports this week, costing a number of University of Missouri athletes the opportunity to compete at a national level.
NCAA president Mark Emmert released a statement on Thursday saying that all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships will be canceled, including men's and women's swimming and diving and indoor track, along with the the men's and women's basketball tournaments.
Missouri would have had seven competitors in the men's swimming and diving competition, and six in the women's meet.
The men were to be Nick Alexander, Jack Dahlgren, Daniel Hein, Micah Slaton and Danny Kovac in swimming. Leonardo Garcia Varela and Carlo Lopez qualified in diving.
The women who qualified for Missouri were Jennifer King, Megan Keil, Meredith Rees and Sarah Thompson in swimming, and Maddie Huitt and Savana Trueb in diving.
The men's swimming championships were scheduled for March 25-28 in Indianapolis; the women's championships were to be March 18-21 in Athens, Ga.
In track and field, Ja'Mari Ward, Karissa Roman, and Roberto Vilches had qualified to compete in the indoor track and field championships on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.