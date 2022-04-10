Columbia College lacrosse beat St. Mary, knocking the Spires off by a score of 18-1. It was Columbia's sixth win in a row.
The Cougars (8-5, 6-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) wasted no time, as Derek Howard scored the Cougars' first goal just 55 second into the game for the early lead.
Howard scored again less than a minute later and St. Mary (1-6, 1-6) would eventually find itself in a 9-0 hole after the first quarter. Columbia tacked on another four goals in the second and went into the half with a dominant 13-0 lead.
Seven different Cougars scored throughout the game, with John Thomas leading the way with five goals, four of which came in the first half. Howard, Kellen Brechbill and Joseph Howard each registered a hat trick in the contest.
Columbia's next game will be against No. 8 William Penn at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
MU tennis takes down ranked Mississippi State on the road
Missouri tennis opened play Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi, losing in doubles against No. 63 Mississippi State.
The Tigers saw their first points from junior Elys Ventura, who won both sets 6-4, 6-1 against Tamara Racine, securing her second SEC win of the season. Sophomore Romary Cardenas Rifka tied it up, beating Marta Falceto 6-4, 7-5 in her first SEC win of the year.
Graduate student Ellie Wright kept the day tied, beating Magda Adaloglou in the finals two sets.
The final contest between MU junior Gabriela Martinez and Alexandra Mikhailuk decided Sunday's 4-3 win. Martinez fought back and won the last two sets 6-3, 7-5.
Missouri improved to 7-17 (2-9) on the season. The Tigers return to play noon Friday against LSU at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in their final weekend of the regular season.
CC baseball sweeps Harris-Stowe to extend win streak to 11
Columbia College dominated Harris-Stowe to secure the series sweep and the Cougars' 11th win in a row. Columbia stung the Hornets 12-1 and outscored Harris-Stowe 31-1 over the weekend.
Columbia (29-5, 9-2 American Midwest Conference) tallied 16 hits on the day with five Cougars reaching base multiple times— one of which was designated hitter Tom McKenna. McKenna finished the day with five knocks, three of which were doubles and one being a home run.
Indy Stanley continued his stellar season, going 3-6 with a home run and four RBI. Stanley is now batting .431 with an OPS of 1.349 and leads the team with eight home runs.
Harris-Stowe (14-17, 4-8) had seven hits and walked five times in the contest, but the Hornets were unable to capitalize a number of times, leaving 10 runners on base in the contest.
JP Schneider was the Cougars starter and picked up the win to move to 5-1. Schneider allowed one run in 2⅔ innings and struck out a pair of Hornets batters.
Kaleb Richards went 5⅓ innings in relief, and though he struggled a bit with command, Richards struck out five and ultimately allowed no runs. Alex Grellner pitched the ninth and struck out all three batters to secure the win.
Columbia's next matchup will be a nonconference game against Park University at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Parkville.